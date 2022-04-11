CBSE, CISCE; List Of State-Wise 10th, 12th Exams 2022 To Commence From Next Week

Image credit: Shutterstock CBSE, CISCE and many state boards are starting their exams next week

CBSE, CISCE 10th, 12th Exams 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education will conduct the 10th, 12th exams from April 26, while the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is scheduled to conduct the ISC, ICSE semester 2 exams from April 25. Meanwhile, states like Tripura will conduct their Class 10 exam from April 18, 2022. Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka will also conduct their 10th, 12th exams in the coming weeks of April. Candidates belonging to these boards can go through the official websites of the boards and can get detailed information about the examinations.

Candidates are requested by their respective boards to follow the Covid 19 protocols including wearing masks and carrying sanitisers at the examination centres. To know more about this, students must go through the official websites of the boards.

CBSE, CISCE; Check State-Wise 10th, 12th Exams 2022 To Commence From Next Week

Tripura Board TBSE Term-II Exams

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has announced the dates of conducting the Term 2 examination of Class 10 and Class 12. While TBSE Term 2 Class 10 examination begins on April 18, 2022 TBSE Term 2 Class 12 exams will be starting from May 2, 2022. The Madhyamik or Class 10 examination of TBSE will end on May 6, 2022. TBSE Class 12 board examination will be concluded on June 1, 2011. The overall results of both the examinations for Class 12 and 12 will be declared after the completion of the Term 2 exams. A number of 43,180 students are expected to appear for TBSE Class 1o Term 2 exams and nearly 28,000 students are appearing for TBSE Class 12 Term 2 examinations.

CBSE Term 2 Class 10, 12 Examination

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be conducting Class 10 and Class 12 term 2 examinations on April 26, 2022. While CBSE Class 10 exams end on May 24, 2022, CBSE Class 12 exams will be concluded on June 15, 2022. The board has issued the timetable, sample papers, marking schemes, and evaluation schemes for both the Classes on the CBSE official website- cbseacademic.nic.in. Candidates are now waiting for the CBSE admit card or the hall tickets for the CBSE term 2 examinations.

CISCE ICSE ISC Examinations

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has scheduled the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class 10 Semester 2 examination from April 25 to May 20, 2022. Also, CISCE will be starting Indian School Certificate Class 12 examination from April 26, 2022. The CISCE had issued the sample paper, syllabus and regulations for ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 on the official website- cisce.org. Candidates can visit the website to get all the details related to the Semester 2 examination.

Karnataka 2nd PUC 2022

The Department of Pre-university Education, Karnataka has recently revised the exam schedule for 2nd PUC exams. The Karnataka 2nd PUC exams will commence from April 22. The 2nd PUC exams will be conducted in the morning shift - from 10:15 am to 1:30 pm. The 2nd PUC exam will start with Logic, Business Studies. Candidates must visit the official website - pue.kar.nic.in for detailed information, datasheet and admit card details.

Andhra Pradesh SSC Examination

Andhra Pradesh Secondary School Certificate Examination will be starting from April 27 with First Language paper and will end on May 9 with OSSC Main Language Paper-2 (Sanskrit, Arabic and Persian). In order to download the AP SSC time table 2022, a candidate must visit the Andhra Pradesh’s Board of Secondary Education’s official website - bse.ap.gov.in.