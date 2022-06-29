CBSE, CISCE Likely To Declare Board Exam Results 2022 By July 15

Check details on CBSE, CISCE results 2022

CBSE and CISCE are likely to declare results of classes 10 and 12 board examinations by July 15, sources said on Wednesday. The evaluation process is underway and it is expected that the results will be announced by July 15, they said.

Bifurcating the academic session, holding two term-end exams and rationalising the syllabus were part of the special assessment scheme for the board examinations for classes 10 and 12 in 2021-22 announced by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) as a "one-time measure" in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) had followed the suit. Class 10 CBSE exams concluded on May 24, while class 12 exams ended on June 15.

Class 10 CISCE exams concluded on May 20 and that of class 12 on June 13. Majority of state boards have announced their results. The schedule of class 10 and 12 board exams for CBSE and CISCE was delayed from its usual schedule in view of the pandemic.

