‘Unfair, Surprising’: Students React To CBSE, ISC 12th Evaluation Criteria

CBSE, ISC 12th Evaluation Criteria: The two central boards have just released the assessment criteria to evaluate the students of Class 12 in the absence of board examinations.

Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jun 17, 2021 1:27 pm IST

‘Unfair, Surprising’: Students React To CBSE, ISC 12th Evaluation Criteria
Students are share mixed reactions to Centre's decision on Class 12 evaluation criteria
New Delhi:

“Taking into consideration marks of 10th grade would be one of the most stupid decisions made by CBSE. Only English is a common subject in 10th and 12th grade (Commerce). Does this show the incompetence of the authorities to make decisions?” tweeted a Class 12 student after the release of Class 12 assessment criteria of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE). The two central boards have just released the assessment criteria to evaluate the students of Class 12 in the absence of board examinations.

Students of CBSE and CISCE ISC Class 12 will have their results based on their performance in the Classes 10 and 11 final exams and Class 12 pre-board exams. As per the evaluation criteria released by the 12-member CBSE committee, 30 per cent weightage will be given to Class 10 and 11 final results, and 40 per cent to Class 12 pre-board exams to evaluate the students of Class 12 CBSE students. Practicals will be for 100 marks and the students will be marked based on the marks submitted by the schools. CBSE and CISCE will declare the results of Class 12 by July 31.

Another Twitter user said: “The marking formula for Class 12 is surprising. Had a student not fared well in Class 10 and Class 12 and worked hard in Class 12th then 60% marks of Classes 10 and 11 will deprive him of good percentage. In normal cases Class 11 and 12 marks won't come into play.”

“CBSE results assessment process for Class 12 is unfair. Why include 10th score? Students pick a stream after 10th. Evaluate them on the basis of the subjects they have chosen,” added another.

While several students have shared memes to express their thoughts on Class 12th board exam evaluation criteria.

