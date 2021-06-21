SC to hear pleas challenging the cancellation of CBSE, ISC 12th physical exams tomorrow

The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned the hearing till tomorrow of the plea challenging the decision of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) to cancel the physical exams for Class 12 students. A vacation bench comprising Justices AM Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari heard the matter today.

Some students have questioned the CBSE and CISCE’s marking formula and seek directions to the boards to conduct physical exams.

Vikas Singh Sr Lawyer appearing for some students argued that physical exams must be held as the positivity rate of Covid has come down. He also argued that even a senior Maths teacher could not understand the CISCE’s evaluation formula then how students can understand it?

Justice AM Khanwilkar said that it is not possible to by an individual’s viewpoint on marking scheme. "We cannot go by individual's view. If the scheme is discriminatory, we can understand but cannot go by an individual,” Justice Khanwilkar said.

The Court has asked the CBSE and CISCE to clarify on petitioner's grievances.

The Supreme Court says it has accepted in principle the assessment scheme to evaluate students of Class 12 in the absence of board exams.

“We have in principle agreed with your scheme and allowed you to go ahead. The scheme will only be subject to the outcome of the case," the bench said.

Some petitions against cancellation of 12th exam not listed, the top court said adding that it will hear all tomorrow at 2 pm so that other petitions can be heard.

Top Court will also take up PILs seeking cancellation of board exams by some states. The lawyer said most of the states had cancelled exams, but Andhra Pradesh. The court will consider this as well in tomorrow’s hearing.

Plea To Cancel Compartment Exams

The Supreme Court of India also heard the plea filed before the court by Class 12 private and compartment students against the CBSE’s decision to hold offline examinations for them amid the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic.

The plea by a group of students through advocate Manju Jetley stated that CBSE's decision amounts to unequal treatment to private/patrachar/ 2nd chance compartment candidates of Class 10 and 12 since board exams for regular students have been cancelled by CBSE.

The plea also pointed out that dates for various entrance tests, like CLAT, NEET etc., have already been notified. Hence, no clarity over the date of board examinations would take away the equal rights of the Class 12 private/patrachar/2nd chance compartment candidates of the CBSE to compete with other students, equally at such national level entrance tests.

Class 12 Evaluation Criteria

The CBSE and CISCE had on June 17 submitted an assessment policy before the Supreme Court to compute the marks of Class 12 students.

As per the CBSE’s assessment policy, the theory portion of the marks will be done based on 40 per cent weightage to Class 12 marks, 30 per cent for Class 11 and 30 per cent for Class 10.

The CISCE had proposed a scheme to compute marks based on the performance of students performance in the last three years.

The marks or practical and internal assessment of Class 12 will be uploaded by the school on the CBSE portal.

Further, the board on June 17 said that the students who are not satisfied with the marks given on the basis of the assessment will be given an opportunity to appear in examinations to be conducted by the board when conditions are conducive for holding the examinations. Marks scored in the later examination will be considered as final, the policy said.

CBSE Class 12 results will be declared by July 31, the counsel told Supreme Court.