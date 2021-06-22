Image credit: Shutterstock Supreme Court will hear pleas filed on CBSE, CISCE Class 12 board exams today

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will respond today in the Supreme Court of India on the concerns raised by some students and parents on the evaluation schemes of both the boards formulated to assess Class 12 students whose examination was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A vacation bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari had on Monday said that it will hear the response of CBSE and CISCE today at 2 pm.

Latest: Know your estimated Class 12th percentage based on new CBSE assessment criteria. Click here

The bench had also directed to list all pending petitions on Tuesday in which the CBSE and CISCE’s decision to cancel Class 12 board exams and their evaluation schemes have been questioned.

A group of students and parents have flagged their issues with regard to the CBSE and CISCE Class 12 evaluation formula and said it’s difficult to understand.

What Happened In The Court?

Vikas Singh Sr Lawyer appearing for some students argued that physical exams must be held as the positivity rate of Covid has come down. He also argued that even a senior Maths teacher could not understand the CISCE’s evaluation formula then how students can understand it?

Justice AM Khanwilkar said that it is not possible to by an individual’s viewpoint on marking scheme. "We cannot go by individual's view. If the scheme is discriminatory, we can understand but cannot go by an individual,” Justice Khanwilkar said.

The Court has asked the CBSE and CISCE to clarify on petitioner's grievances.

The Supreme Court of India also heard the plea filed before the court by Class 12 private and compartment students against the CBSE’s decision to hold offline examinations for them amid the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic.

The plea by a group of students through advocate Manju Jetley stated that CBSE's decision amounts to unequal treatment to private/patrachar/ 2nd chance compartment candidates of Class 10 and 12 since board exams for regular students have been cancelled by CBSE.

Class 12 Compartment Exams

With regard to private or second chance compartment candidate, the CBSE said that there exams will be held in such a manner so that they will fall within the assessment policy for the academic year 2019-2020 as approved by this the top court last year and, their results will be announced in accordance with the said assessment policy.

“Their examinations shall also be conducted anytime between August 15, 2021 to September 15, 2021, subject to conducive situation,” the affidavit said.

CBSE Class 12 Amended Evaluation Scheme

The Supreme Court on Monday was told by both CBSE and CISCE boards that they have amended their respective Class 12 assessment scheme for students and added a dispute resolution mechanism for the candidates who have any objections.

CBSE said it has included a clause that said that the dispute with regard to computation of Class 12 results will be referred to a committee formed by the board. The scheme has been further amended to say that after the declaration of 12th result, if the candidates are unsatisfied with their marks, CBSE will provide an online facility to register for the board exams.

“Examination will be conducted by the board only in the main subjects as and when conditions are conducive for holding the examinations. However, the marks obtained by a candidate in this examination will be treated as final for those who opt to take this examination," the CBSE said in its affidavit filed in the top court. The board said that as per the scheme the CBSE Class 12 Board exam result 2021 shall be declared by July 31, 2021.

Regarding the date before which the optional examination for the candidates who are not satisfied with their assessment with the policy, the examinations for such candidates shall be conducted any time between August 15, 2021, to September 15, 2021, subject to the conducive situation,” said the affidavit filed by Sanyam Bhardwaj, Controller of examinations in CBSE.

CISCE Class 12 Amended Evaluation Scheme

CISCE has also filed an affidavit in the court saying that it has complied with the direction and amended its assessment scheme for Class 12 students.

It said that the CISCE will endeavour to publish the results as expeditiously as possible, subject to the situation remaining conducive and stable, the results will be published on or before July 31, 2021. The CISCE said that in the event of a student having objection(s) regarding computation of marks in the result; she/he may make a written application to the school concerned, stating the objection in detail along with reasons.

With regard to the improvement examination, the CISCE said that candidates who are not satisfied with the assessment scheme will have the option to appear in the written examination in one or more subject(s)/paper(s) which shall be conducted by the CISCE subsequently.

(With PTI Inputs)