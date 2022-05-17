Image credit: Shutterstock Check details on CBSE, CISCE Term 2 exams 2022

CBSE, CISCE Term 2 Exams 2022 Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Class 12 Business Studies exam 2022 on Tuesday, May 17, while ICSE, Class 10 students will appear for their Biology paper and ISC, Class 12 students will have their Physics paper. The CBSE 12 exam will commence at 10:30 am, while CISCE will conduct the ICSE Biology paper in the morning shift from 11 am, and ISC Physics paper in the afternoon shift from 2 to 3:30 PM.

The CBSE 12th Business Studies paper will be of 40 marks, the ICSE Biology paper will also be of 40 marks, while ISC Physics paper will carry 35 marks. The candidates need to follow COVID-19, heatwave guidelines at the exam centre.

The students should carry hand sanitisers, face masks and admit cards at the exam centre following the COVID-19 guidelines. They are advised to take proper measures due to the deadly heatwave conditions in Delhi-NCR, most parts of the country.