CBSE, CISCE Term 2 Exams 2022 Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Class 12 Business Studies exam 2022 on Tuesday, May 17, while ICSE, Class 10 students will appear for their Biology paper and ISC, Class 12 students will have their Physics paper. The CBSE 12 exam will commence at 10:30 am, while CISCE will conduct the ICSE Biology paper in the morning shift from 11 am, and ISC Physics paper in the afternoon shift from 2 to 3:30 PM.
The CBSE 12th Business Studies paper will be of 40 marks, the ICSE Biology paper will also be of 40 marks, while ISC Physics paper will carry 35 marks. The candidates need to follow COVID-19, heatwave guidelines at the exam centre.
The students should carry hand sanitisers, face masks and admit cards at the exam centre following the COVID-19 guidelines. They are advised to take proper measures due to the deadly heatwave conditions in Delhi-NCR, most parts of the country.
CBSE, CISCE Term 2 Exams 2022 Live Updates: CBSE, CISCE 12th Business Studies, ICSE Biology, ISC Physics Paper Today. Check sample paper, syllabus, date sheet exam day guidelines and more updates here.
CBSE 10th, 12th Syllabus 2022-23
CBSE has released the annual curriculum for the academic year 2022-23. As per the new CBSE syllabus, Class 10 and Class 12 syllabi have not been divided into two terms, hinting the system has been discontinued. Apart from this, the revised syllabus announced by the CBSE has seen further cuts for the major subjects, with the board deciding to keep the number of chapters limited for this year as well.
ICSE Semester 2 Biology Specimen Paper
The ICSE Biology paper 2022 will have two sections- A and B. The examination will be conducted on total 40 marks. According to the bifurcated syllabus of ICSE Biology, semester 2 will get the weightage on the unit- Human Anatomy and Physiology.
Physics Specimen Paper 2022 ISC
In the ISC semester 2 Physics paper- 1 (Theory) exam 2022, the board will be focusing on four specific units from the bifurcated syllabus. These units are – Optics, Dual Nature of Radiation and Matter, Atoms and Nuclei, and Electronic Devices.
Term 2 CBSE Exam Timing
Exam start time: 10:30 am
Question paper reading time: 15 minutes
Exam end time: 12:30 pm
Total exam duration: 2 hours
Business Studies Class 12
The CBSE term 2 Class 12 Business Studies exam 2022 will be held on Tuesday, May 17.