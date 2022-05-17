  • Home
CBSE, CISCE Term 2 Exams 2022 Live Updates: CBSE 12th Business Studies, ICSE Biology, ISC Physics Today

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: May 17, 2022 9:32 am IST

Image credit: Shutterstock

CBSE, CISCE Term 2 Exams 2022 Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Class 12 Business Studies exam 2022 on Tuesday, May 17, while ICSE, Class 10 students will appear for their Biology paper and ISC, Class 12 students will have their Physics paper. The CBSE 12 exam will commence at 10:30 am, while CISCE will conduct the ICSE Biology paper in the morning shift from 11 am, and ISC Physics paper in the afternoon shift from 2 to 3:30 PM.

The CBSE 12th Business Studies paper will be of 40 marks, the ICSE Biology paper will also be of 40 marks, while ISC Physics paper will carry 35 marks. The candidates need to follow COVID-19, heatwave guidelines at the exam centre.

The students should carry hand sanitisers, face masks and admit cards at the exam centre following the COVID-19 guidelines. They are advised to take proper measures due to the deadly heatwave conditions in Delhi-NCR, most parts of the country.

Live updates

09:32 AM IST
May 17, 2022

CBSE 10th, 12th Syllabus 2022-23

CBSE has released the annual curriculum for the academic year 2022-23. As per the new CBSE syllabus, Class 10 and Class 12 syllabi have not been divided into two terms, hinting the system has been discontinued. Apart from this, the revised syllabus announced by the CBSE has seen further cuts for the major subjects, with the board deciding to keep the number of chapters limited for this year as well.



09:23 AM IST
May 17, 2022

ICSE Semester 2 Biology Specimen Paper

The ICSE Biology paper 2022 will have two sections- A and B. The examination will be conducted on total 40 marks. According to the bifurcated syllabus of ICSE Biology, semester 2 will get the weightage on the unit- Human Anatomy and Physiology. 

ICSE Class 10 Biology Specimen Question Paper: Direct Link

09:17 AM IST
May 17, 2022

Physics Specimen Paper 2022 ISC

In the ISC semester 2 Physics paper- 1 (Theory) exam 2022, the board will be focusing on four specific units from the bifurcated syllabus. These units are – Optics, Dual Nature of Radiation and Matter, Atoms and Nuclei, and Electronic Devices.

ISC Physics Specimen Paper Semester 2: Direct Link

09:10 AM IST
May 17, 2022

Term 2 CBSE Exam Timing

Exam start time: 10:30 am

Question paper reading time: 15 minutes

Exam end time: 12:30 pm

Total exam duration: 2 hours

09:06 AM IST
May 17, 2022

ISC Semester 2 Exam Date 2022

CISCE will conduct the Indian School Certificate (1SC) semester 2 Class 12 Physics paper will be held on May 17.

09:00 AM IST
May 17, 2022

Business Studies Class 12

The CBSE term 2 Class 12 Business Studies exam 2022 will be held on Tuesday, May 17. 

