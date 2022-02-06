CBSE, CISCE Term 1 Results 2021 LIVE: Know When 10th, 12th Results To Be Announced; Direct Link, Websites
CBSE 10th, 12th Term 1 Results 2021 LIVE: Students can check the 10th, 12th results at the official website- cbseresults.nic.in. Download scorecards or marks sheets using roll number and school number
CBSE, CISCE 10th, 12th Term 1 Results 2021 LIVE: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the results of classes 10, 12 term 1 examinations next week. Once released, students can check the 10th, 12th results at the official website- cbseresults.nic.in. Students can download their scorecards or marks sheets using roll number and school number.
Recommended: Start your JEE/NEET Preparation with AI Based Personalized Coaching, Take Free trail today Start now
Recommended: Click Here for CBSE Class 12th Previous Year Sample Papers.
Students can also access their Class 10 and Class 12 CBSE scorecards from DigiLocker. DigiLocker will also notify the students on their registered contact numbers or email Ids of their CBSE scorecards once they are released.
Meanwhile, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced that it will declare the results for the ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 on February 7. The ICSE, ISC results will be available on the official websites -- cisce.org, results.cisce.org.
Live updates
CBSE 10th, 12th Term 1 Results 2021 LIVE: The official website for CBSE term 1 Class 10, Class 12 results is cbseresults.nic.in. Follow this blog for latest updates on CBSE, CISCE term 1 result date, term 2 exams.
CBSE Term 1 Result Marksheet
CBSE term 1 marksheets will only contain scores secured by students in each subject and their total score. ‘Pass’, ‘Fail’ or ‘Essential Repeat’ status will be notified in the final result cum mark sheet after term 2 exams. CBSE term 2 board exams are scheduled for March-April, 2022 and time tables for these exams will be released at cbse.nic.in or cbse.gov.in.
ICSE, ISC Results 2022 Tomorrow
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will announce the ICSE or Class 10, and ISC or Class 12 semester-1 board exam results on Monday, February 7. The CISCE Semester 1 exam results will be released at 10 am.
Once declared, students can check ICSE and ISC results on the official website -- cisce.org or results.cisce.org. Along with the official website, students can also avail the ICSE Class 10 results and ISC Class 12 results with the help of mobile SMS service.
CBSE 10th, 12th Term 1 Results 2021: Steps To Download Score Card
CBSE term 1 result scorecard cum marksheet will be released on cbseresults.nic.in. These are the download steps:
- On the result day, visit the CBSE website.
- Click on the link for secondary or senior secondary term 1 results.
- Enter roll number and school number on the login window.
- Download the scorecards, take a print out for further reference.
CBSE 10th, 12th Term 1 Results 2021: Steps To Download Score Card
CBSE term 1 result scorecard cum marksheet will be released on cbseresults.nic.in. These are the download steps:
- On the result day, visit the CBSE website.
- Click on the link for secondary or senior secondary term 1 results.
- Enter roll number and school number on the login window.
- Download the scorecards, take a print out for further reference.
CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Results
The CBSE Class 10, 12 term 1 results will be released on cbseresults.nic.in. The Class 10, 12 term 1 result release date and time have not been announced yet.