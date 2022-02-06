Image credit: shutterstock.com Check CBSE 10th, 12th term 1 result at cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE, CISCE 10th, 12th Term 1 Results 2021 LIVE: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the results of classes 10, 12 term 1 examinations next week. Once released, students can check the 10th, 12th results at the official website- cbseresults.nic.in. Students can download their scorecards or marks sheets using roll number and school number.

Students can also access their Class 10 and Class 12 CBSE scorecards from DigiLocker. DigiLocker will also notify the students on their registered contact numbers or email Ids of their CBSE scorecards once they are released.

Meanwhile, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced that it will declare the results for the ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 on February 7. The ICSE, ISC results will be available on the official websites -- cisce.org, results.cisce.org.