CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2021 LIVE: When Can Students Expect Term 1 Result? Release Date And Time
CBSE 10th, 12th Term 1 Results 2021 LIVE: The official website for CBSE term 1 Class 10, Class 12 results is cbseresults.nic.in. Students can download their scorecards or marks sheets using roll number and school number.
CBSE 10th, 12th Term 1 Results 2021 LIVE: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the results of classes 10, 12 term 1 examinations soon. Meanwhile, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced the it will declare the results for the ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 on February 7. Once released, students can check the ICSE, ISC exams results on the official websites -- cisce.org, results.cisce.org.
Recommended: Start your JEE/NEET Preparation with AI Based Personalized Coaching, Take Free trail today Start now
Recommended: Click Here for CBSE Class 12th Previous Year Sample Papers.
The official website for CBSE term 1 Class 10, Class 12 results is cbseresults.nic.in. Students can download their scorecards or marks sheets using roll number and school number.
Meanwhile, for the CBSE Class 10, 12 term 2 exams which have been scheduled for March-April 2022, the board has already released the sample papers on the CBSE website.
Follow this blog for latest updates on CBSE, CISCE term 1 result date, term 2 exams.
Live updates
CBSE 10th, 12th Term 1 Results 2021 LIVE: The official website for CBSE term 1 Class 10, Class 12 results is cbseresults.nic.in. Follow this blog for latest updates on CBSE, CISCE term 1 result date, term 2 exams.
ICSE, ISC 10th, 12th Results 2021 Date
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) which held the ICSE Class 10th and ISC Class 12th exams on November-December 2021 will release the semester 1 exam results on Monday, February 7.
In Other News: NEET UG AYUSH Counselling 2021: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Today
The Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) will announce seat allotment results for the first round of NEET AYUSH Counselling 2021 on Saturday, February 5. Candidates who applied for BAMS, BUMS, BSMS and BHMS admissions will be able to check their seat allotment results on aaccc.gov.in. Read More
CBSE Term 2 Sample Question Paper
The CBSE has released sample question papers for term 2 Class 10 and Class 12 board exams on its academic website, cbseacademic.nic.in.
CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2021 Via Digilocker
Apart from the official website, CBSE term 1 results will also be available on digilocker.gov.in and the DigiLocker app. Students can download the app and register to get their scorecards on the result day.
CBSE Term 1 Result Date And Time
CBSE Term 1 Result 2021-22 date and time have not been announced yet. When released, CBSE result scorecards will be available at cbseresults.nic.in.