  • Home
  • Education
  • CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2021 LIVE: When Can Students Expect Term 1 Result? Release Date And Time
Live

CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2021 LIVE: When Can Students Expect Term 1 Result? Release Date And Time

CBSE 10th, 12th Term 1 Results 2021 LIVE: The official website for CBSE term 1 Class 10, Class 12 results is cbseresults.nic.in. Students can download their scorecards or marks sheets using roll number and school number.

Education | Written By rashi.hardaha | Updated: Feb 5, 2022 10:46 am IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

CBSE, CISCE Term 1 Results 2021 LIVE: ICSE, ISC 10th, 12th Results To Be Released On February 7
CBSE Term 1 Result 2021 LIVE: Update On 10th, 12th Results Date, How To Download Score Card
CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2021 LIVE: Know When Term 1 Result Will Be Announced? Release Date And Time
Registration For Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022 Ends Tomorrow; More Than 12.04 Lakh Students Register So Far
CBSE Term 1 Result 2021 LIVE: When 10th, 12th Results Will Be Announced? Direct Link, Websites
CBSE Term 1 Result LIVE: Details On Class 10, 12 Marksheets, Direct Links
CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2021 LIVE: When Can Students Expect Term 1 Result? Release Date And Time
CBSE Term 1 Results 2021 will be available at cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in
Image credit: Shutterstock

CBSE 10th, 12th Term 1 Results 2021 LIVE: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the results of classes 10, 12 term 1 examinations soon. Meanwhile, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced the it will declare the results for the ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 on February 7. Once released, students can check the ICSE, ISC exams results on the official websites -- cisce.org, results.cisce.org.

Recommended: Start your JEE/NEET Preparation with AI Based Personalized Coaching, Take Free trail today Start now
Recommended: Click Here for CBSE Class 12th Previous Year Sample Papers.

The official website for CBSE term 1 Class 10, Class 12 results is cbseresults.nic.in. Students can download their scorecards or marks sheets using roll number and school number.

Meanwhile, for the CBSE Class 10, 12 term 2 exams which have been scheduled for March-April 2022, the board has already released the sample papers on the CBSE website.

Follow this blog for latest updates on CBSE, CISCE term 1 result date, term 2 exams.

Live updates

CBSE 10th, 12th Term 1 Results 2021 LIVE: The official website for CBSE term 1 Class 10, Class 12 results is cbseresults.nic.in. Follow this blog for latest updates on CBSE, CISCE term 1 result date, term 2 exams.

10:46 AM IST
Feb. 5, 2022

ICSE, ISC 10th, 12th Results 2021 Date

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) which held the ICSE Class 10th and ISC Class 12th exams on November-December 2021 will release the semester 1 exam results on Monday, February 7.



By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360
10:37 AM IST
Feb. 5, 2022

In Other News: NEET UG AYUSH Counselling 2021: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Today

The Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) will announce seat allotment results for the first round of NEET AYUSH Counselling 2021 on Saturday, February 5. Candidates who applied for BAMS, BUMS, BSMS and BHMS admissions will be able to check their seat allotment results on aaccc.gov.in. Read More

10:35 AM IST
Feb. 5, 2022

CBSE Term 2 Sample Question Paper

The CBSE has released sample question papers for term 2 Class 10 and Class 12 board exams on its academic website, cbseacademic.nic.in.

10:32 AM IST
Feb. 5, 2022

CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2021 Via Digilocker

Apart from the official website, CBSE term 1 results will also be available on digilocker.gov.in and the DigiLocker app. Students can download the app and register to get their scorecards on the result day.

10:28 AM IST
Feb. 5, 2022

CBSE Term 1 Result Date And Time

CBSE Term 1 Result 2021-22 date and time have not been announced yet. When released, CBSE result scorecards will be available at cbseresults.nic.in.

Click here for more Education News
ISC Result cbse result CISCE Exam Result CBSE Class 12 Result 2021 CBSE Class 10 Result 2021 CISCE Result 2021 ICSE Result 2021 CBSE Term 1 Board Exam Class 10 CBSE Term 1 Board Exam Class 12
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
GATE 2022 LIVE: COVID-19 Guidelines; Important Exam Day Instructions To Follow
Live | GATE 2022 LIVE: COVID-19 Guidelines; Important Exam Day Instructions To Follow
Staggered Lunch Breaks, Sanitisation Of Premises: DDMA Guidelines For Reopening Of Schools, Universities
Staggered Lunch Breaks, Sanitisation Of Premises: DDMA Guidelines For Reopening Of Schools, Universities
NEET UG AYUSH Counselling 2021: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Today; Here's How To Check
NEET UG AYUSH Counselling 2021: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Today; Here's How To Check
GATE 2022: Engineering Aptitude Test From Today; Last-Minute Instructions
GATE 2022: Engineering Aptitude Test From Today; Last-Minute Instructions
CBSE, CISCE Term 1 Results 2021 LIVE: ICSE, ISC 10th, 12th Results To Be Released On February 7
CBSE, CISCE Term 1 Results 2021 LIVE: ICSE, ISC 10th, 12th Results To Be Released On February 7
.......................... Advertisement ..........................