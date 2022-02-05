Image credit: Shutterstock CBSE Term 1 Results 2021 will be available at cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE 10th, 12th Term 1 Results 2021 LIVE: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the results of classes 10, 12 term 1 examinations soon. Meanwhile, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced the it will declare the results for the ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 on February 7. Once released, students can check the ICSE, ISC exams results on the official websites -- cisce.org, results.cisce.org.

The official website for CBSE term 1 Class 10, Class 12 results is cbseresults.nic.in. Students can download their scorecards or marks sheets using roll number and school number.

Meanwhile, for the CBSE Class 10, 12 term 2 exams which have been scheduled for March-April 2022, the board has already released the sample papers on the CBSE website.

