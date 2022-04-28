  • Home
  • Education
  • CBSE, CISCE Class 10, 12 Exams 2022 LIVE: Term 2 Exam Papers Today; Admit Card, Guidelines, Important Points
Live

CBSE, CISCE Class 10, 12 Exams 2022 LIVE: Term 2 Exam Papers Today; Admit Card, Guidelines, Important Points

CBSE, ICSE Exams 2022: Follow this blog for latest updates on CBSE 2022 term 2 and CISCE 2022 semester 2 exams, important guidelines, admit card details and key points.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Apr 28, 2022 9:23 am IST

RELATED NEWS

CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 Exams Starting At 10:30 AM; Last-Minute Guidelines
CBSE Term 2 Class 12 Biotechnology Exam Tomorrow; Check Sample Paper, Course Structure
CBSE 10th Term 2 2022 English Paper Tomorrow; Sample Paper, Preparation Tips By Teachers
CBSE Class 12 Commerce Exam 2022: Check Preparation Tips For Major Papers, Areas To Focus In Term 2
Over 35 Lakh To Take CBSE 10th, 12th Term 2 Exams 2022 Begin Today
CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 Exams Starting Tomorrow; Admit Card Details, Exam Guidelines
CBSE, CISCE Class 10, 12 Exams 2022 LIVE: Term 2 Exam Papers Today; Admit Card, Guidelines, Important Points
CBSE, CISCE Term 2 exams, key points

CBSE, CISCE Exams 2022: The term 2 exams of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) are underway. While CBSE will conduct the 2022 Class 10 Retailing, Security, Automotive, Introduction to Financial Markets, Introduction to Tourism, Beauty and Wellness, Agriculture, Food Production, Front Office Operations, Banking and Insurance, Marketing and Sales, Health Care, Apparel, Multimedia, Multi Skill Foundation Course, Artificial Intelligence, and Physical Activity Trainer, and 2022 Class 12 Biotechnology, Engineering Graphics, Retail, Electronic Technology, Food Nutrition and Dietetics, and Library and Information Science papers, CISCE will hold the History and Civics paper for Class 10 (ICSE) and Commerce paper for Class 12 (ISC).

Download Now: Free CBSE Class 12th Previous Year Sample Papers. Download Here

Take Advantage of : Toppers' Preparation Tips to Score 99+ in CBSE Board Exams 2022 . Download Now.

Students Liked: Start your JEE/NEET Preparation with AI Based Personalized Coaching, Take Free trial today Start now

The CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 exams will start at 10:30 am. The Class 10 CBSE term 2 papers today will get over at 11:30 am, while some papers like Class 12 Biotechnology and Engineering Graphics will get over at 12:30 pm, the remaining including Retail, Electronic Technology, Food Nutrition and Dietetics, and Library and Information Science will get over at 12 noon.

However, ICSE Class 10 History and Civics Paper will start at 11 am and will be held for 90 minutes duration, the ISC Class 12 Commerce paper will be held between 2 pm and 3:30 pm.

Follow this blog for latest updates on CBSE 2022 term 2 and CISCE 2022 semester 2 exams, important guidelines, admit card details and key points.

Live updates

The CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 exams will start at 10:30 am, while the ICSE Class 10 History and Civics Paper will start at 11 am and ISC Class 12 Commerce paper at 2 pm.

09:23 AM IST
April 28, 2022

ISC Commerce Specimen Paper 2022

The Class 12 ISC Commerce will be held today, April 28. The ISC Commerce Class 12 exam will be held between 2 pm and 3:30 pm.

ISC Commerce Specimen Paper 2022: Direct Link



By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360
09:11 AM IST
April 28, 2022

CBSE Class 12 Biotechnology Paper

The CBSE term 2 Class 12 Biotechnology exam will be held from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm. The Biotechnology exam will be of 35 marks and will consist of three sections- A, B and C.

09:08 AM IST
April 28, 2022

CBSE Term 2 Exam: Centre Code In Class 10 Answer Book

In a circular released by the CBSE, the board has explained the correct method of entering the centre code on the Class 10 term 2 answer book. This year, the centre numbers allotted to all the CBSE examination centres are of six numeric digits instead of the past format of five numeric digits.

09:04 AM IST
April 28, 2022

CBSE Term 2 Exams Starting At 10:30 AM

CBSE Term 2: Both Class 10 and Class 12 exams will start at 10:30 am. The Class 10 CBSE term 2 papers today will get over at 11:30 am, while some papers of Class 12 will get over at 12 noon, and some at 12:30 pm.

Click here for more Education News
CISCE Board Exam ICSE board exams cbse board exam 2022
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 Exams Starting At 10:30 AM; Last-Minute Guidelines
CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 Exams Starting At 10:30 AM; Last-Minute Guidelines
CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022 Updates: Class 10 English Paper Analysis By Teachers, Students' Feedback
CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022 Updates: Class 10 English Paper Analysis By Teachers, Students' Feedback
CISCE Semester 2 ICSE History And Civics, ISC Commerce Exams Tomorrow; Check Important Details
CISCE Semester 2 ICSE History And Civics, ISC Commerce Exams Tomorrow; Check Important Details
Class 10 Board Exam: Odisha BSE Reschedules Dates
Class 10 Board Exam: Odisha BSE Reschedules Dates
CBSE Psychological Counseling Facility For Class 10th, 12th Students, Parents Enters 25th Year
CBSE Psychological Counseling Facility For Class 10th, 12th Students, Parents Enters 25th Year
.......................... Advertisement ..........................