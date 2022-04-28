CBSE, CISCE Class 10, 12 Exams 2022 LIVE: Term 2 Exam Papers Today; Admit Card, Guidelines, Important Points
CBSE, ICSE Exams 2022: Follow this blog for latest updates on CBSE 2022 term 2 and CISCE 2022 semester 2 exams, important guidelines, admit card details and key points.
CBSE, CISCE Exams 2022: The term 2 exams of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) are underway. While CBSE will conduct the 2022 Class 10 Retailing, Security, Automotive, Introduction to Financial Markets, Introduction to Tourism, Beauty and Wellness, Agriculture, Food Production, Front Office Operations, Banking and Insurance, Marketing and Sales, Health Care, Apparel, Multimedia, Multi Skill Foundation Course, Artificial Intelligence, and Physical Activity Trainer, and 2022 Class 12 Biotechnology, Engineering Graphics, Retail, Electronic Technology, Food Nutrition and Dietetics, and Library and Information Science papers, CISCE will hold the History and Civics paper for Class 10 (ICSE) and Commerce paper for Class 12 (ISC).
The CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 exams will start at 10:30 am. The Class 10 CBSE term 2 papers today will get over at 11:30 am, while some papers like Class 12 Biotechnology and Engineering Graphics will get over at 12:30 pm, the remaining including Retail, Electronic Technology, Food Nutrition and Dietetics, and Library and Information Science will get over at 12 noon.
However, ICSE Class 10 History and Civics Paper will start at 11 am and will be held for 90 minutes duration, the ISC Class 12 Commerce paper will be held between 2 pm and 3:30 pm.
Live updates
ISC Commerce Specimen Paper 2022
The Class 12 ISC Commerce will be held today, April 28. The ISC Commerce Class 12 exam will be held between 2 pm and 3:30 pm.
ISC Commerce Specimen Paper 2022: Direct Link
CBSE Class 12 Biotechnology Paper
The CBSE term 2 Class 12 Biotechnology exam will be held from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm. The Biotechnology exam will be of 35 marks and will consist of three sections- A, B and C.
CBSE Term 2 Exam: Centre Code In Class 10 Answer Book
In a circular released by the CBSE, the board has explained the correct method of entering the centre code on the Class 10 term 2 answer book. This year, the centre numbers allotted to all the CBSE examination centres are of six numeric digits instead of the past format of five numeric digits.
CBSE Term 2 Exams Starting At 10:30 AM
CBSE Term 2: Both Class 10 and Class 12 exams will start at 10:30 am. The Class 10 CBSE term 2 papers today will get over at 11:30 am, while some papers of Class 12 will get over at 12 noon, and some at 12:30 pm.