Cancel CBSE, CISCE Term 2 Exams 2022 LIVE: Supreme Court To Hear Plea On Cancellation Of Board Exams At 2 PM
Cancel Board Exams 2022 LIVE: The bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar will hear the plea today at 2 PM
Cancel Board Exams 2022 LIVE: The Supreme Court of India will hear the plea on Wednesday, February 23 at 2 pm on cancellation Class 10 and Class 12 offline exams conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) and other state boards. The bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar will hear the plea today at 2 PM.
A bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar on Tuesday ordered that an advance copy of the petition be served to the standing counsel for the CBSE and other respondents concerned. The counsel, appearing for petitioner Anubha Shrivastava Sahai, mentioned the matter and requested the bench to list it for urgent hearing.
The plea has sought directions to the CBSE and other education boards, which have proposed to hold board examinations for classes 10 and 12 in offline mode, for devising other modes of assessment.
- With PTI Inputs
Live updates
Cancel Board Exams 2022: Supreme Court hearing on CBSE, CISCE term 2 cancellation plea today. Check updates on top court hearing
CBSE Term 2 Exam Date
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the dates for class 10 and 12 term 2 exams. The term 2 exams will be held from April 26.
Cancel CBSE, CISCE Term 2 Exams: Petitioner's Demand
The plea has sought directions to the CBSE and other education boards, which have proposed to hold board examinations for classes 10 and 12 in offline mode, for devising other modes of assessment. READ MORE
Supreme Court Hearing At 2 PM
The Supreme Court of India will hear a plea on Wednesday, February 23 seeking cancellation of class 10, 12 offline board exams conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) and several other boards this year. The bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar will hear the plea today at 2 PM. READ MORE