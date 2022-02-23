  • Home
Live

Cancel CBSE, CISCE Term 2 Exams 2022 LIVE: Supreme Court To Hear Plea On Cancellation Of Board Exams At 2 PM

Cancel Board Exams 2022 LIVE: The bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar will hear the plea today at 2 PM

Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Feb 23, 2022 2:06 pm IST

Supreme Court hearing on cancellation of offline exams today
Image credit: shutterstock.com

Cancel Board Exams 2022 LIVE: The Supreme Court of India will hear the plea on Wednesday, February 23 at 2 pm on cancellation Class 10 and Class 12 offline exams conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) and other state boards. The bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar will hear the plea today at 2 PM.

A bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar on Tuesday ordered that an advance copy of the petition be served to the standing counsel for the CBSE and other respondents concerned. The counsel, appearing for petitioner Anubha Shrivastava Sahai, mentioned the matter and requested the bench to list it for urgent hearing.

The plea has sought directions to the CBSE and other education boards, which have proposed to hold board examinations for classes 10 and 12 in offline mode, for devising other modes of assessment.

- With PTI Inputs

Live updates

02:06 PM IST
Feb. 23, 2022

CBSE Term 2 Exam Date

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the dates for class 10 and 12 term 2 exams. The term 2 exams will be held from April 26. 



01:51 PM IST
Feb. 23, 2022

Cancel CBSE, CISCE Term 2 Exams: Petitioner's Demand

The plea has sought directions to the CBSE and other education boards, which have proposed to hold board examinations for classes 10 and 12 in offline mode, for devising other modes of assessment. READ MORE

01:42 PM IST
Feb. 23, 2022

Supreme Court Hearing At 2 PM

The Supreme Court of India will hear a plea on Wednesday, February 23 seeking cancellation of class 10, 12 offline board exams conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) and several other boards this year. The bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar will hear the plea today at 2 PM. READ MORE

