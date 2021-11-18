CBSE, CISCE Board Exam Row: Know What Happened So Far

CBSE, CISCE board exams row

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Council for the Indian School Certification Examinations (CISCE) will conduct the term 1 exams in online mode. The Supreme Court today has refused to direct the two boards to hold the exams in hybrid mode, instead of only offline centre-based mode.

Both CBSE and CISCE have decided to hold the 2021-22 board exams in two terms. CBSE term 1 exams will begin on November 16 with minor papers and ICSE (Class 10) exams will begin on November 22.

CISCE had earlier decided to conduct the term 1 exams in online mode. However after requests from students the council had to change the mode to offline-only mode. Non-availability of devices, irregular power supply and network and bandwidth problem were some of the concerns expressed by students earlier.

The Supreme Court plea submitted recently by six students said that the continuous exposure through offline centre-based exams will "sharply" increase the risk of Covid infection and it is a violation of Right to Health.

“Don’t mess up with the education system", the Supreme Court said today while refusing to direct the CBSE and the CISCE to provide option of hybrid mode, instead of only offline mode, to the students for appearing in Class 10 and 12 board examinations amid the Covid pandemic.

Observing that this “last-minute” business should be discouraged, the apex court said it would not be appropriate to intervene and disturb the entire examination process at this stage.