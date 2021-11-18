  • Home
  • Education
  • CBSE, CISCE Board Exam Row: Know What Happened So Far

CBSE, CISCE Board Exam Row: Know What Happened So Far

Both CBSE and CISCE have decided to hold the 2021-22 board exams in two terms. CBSE term 1 exams will begin on November 16 with minor papers and ICSE (Class 10) exams will begin on November 22.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Nov 18, 2021 6:35 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Supreme Court Refuses To Add Online Mode For CBSE, CISCE Board Exams
CBSE, CISCE Term 1 Board Exam 2021-22: Supreme Court To Hear Plea Against Offline Exams Today
CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Minor Exams From Today; Checklist For Students
CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Exams Starting Tomorrow; Details On Admit Card, OMR Sheet
CBSE Term 1 Exam 2021: Last Minute Preparation Tips, Important Instructions By Teachers, Experts
Supreme Court Hearing On CBSE, CISCE Students’ Plea Against Offline Term 1 Exam On November 18
CBSE, CISCE Board Exam Row: Know What Happened So Far
CBSE, CISCE board exams row
New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Council for the Indian School Certification Examinations (CISCE) will conduct the term 1 exams in online mode. The Supreme Court today has refused to direct the two boards to hold the exams in hybrid mode, instead of only offline centre-based mode.

Latest:  Download CBSE Class 12th FREE Previous Year & Sample Papers Click Here

Both CBSE and CISCE have decided to hold the 2021-22 board exams in two terms. CBSE term 1 exams will begin on November 16 with minor papers and ICSE (Class 10) exams will begin on November 22.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

Also Read || Supreme Court Refuses To Add Online Mode For CBSE, CISCE Board Exams

CISCE had earlier decided to conduct the term 1 exams in online mode. However after requests from students the council had to change the mode to offline-only mode. Non-availability of devices, irregular power supply and network and bandwidth problem were some of the concerns expressed by students earlier.

The Supreme Court plea submitted recently by six students said that the continuous exposure through offline centre-based exams will "sharply" increase the risk of Covid infection and it is a violation of Right to Health.

“Don’t mess up with the education system", the Supreme Court said today while refusing to direct the CBSE and the CISCE to provide option of hybrid mode, instead of only offline mode, to the students for appearing in Class 10 and 12 board examinations amid the Covid pandemic.

Observing that this “last-minute” business should be discouraged, the apex court said it would not be appropriate to intervene and disturb the entire examination process at this stage.

Click here for more Education News
CISCE Board Exam CBSE Term 1 Board Exam 2022 cbse board exam 2022
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
IIT-Bombay Develops Computer Simulator To Prevent Spread of Covid In Enclosed Spaces
IIT-Bombay Develops Computer Simulator To Prevent Spread of Covid In Enclosed Spaces
Two TNAU PhD Scholars Get Prime Minister Fellowship
Two TNAU PhD Scholars Get Prime Minister Fellowship
IGNOU To Celebrate 36th Foundation Day Tomorrow
IGNOU To Celebrate 36th Foundation Day Tomorrow
Observe Cyber Jaagrookta Diwas Every Month: UGC To Higher Education Institutions
Observe Cyber Jaagrookta Diwas Every Month: UGC To Higher Education Institutions
IIT Delhi’s 3rd SciTech Spins Lecture For School Students On November 20
IIT Delhi’s 3rd SciTech Spins Lecture For School Students On November 20
.......................... Advertisement ..........................