12th Board Exam Live News: Status Of JEE, NEET, State Board Exams
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Indian School Certification (ISC) Class 12th exams have been cancelled. Students now are awaiting a decision on JEE and NEET.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Indian School Certification (ISC) Class 12th exams have been cancelled. The decision to cancel the CBSE board Class 12th exams, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, is in the “interest of students”. After PM Modi’s key meet on Tuesday, June 1, with Union Ministers of Home, Defence, Finance, Commerce, Information and Broadcasting, Petroleum and Women and Child Development and Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, Cabinet Secretary and Secretaries of School Education and Higher Education Departments and other officials deciding on scrapping CBSE board exams, Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has also declared cancelling ISC 12th exams.
Earlier, during a similar meet on May 23, it was announced that the entrance examinations including JEE and NEET will be conducted amid the pandemic. Students now are awaiting a decision on the new JEE Main dates of the postponed April and May sessions. Although NEET has been scheduled to be held on August 1, no announcement on the release of application dates has been released yet.
After the decision of scrapping CBSE board 12th exams, the University of Delhi (DU) in a statement said will adjust its admission process without compromising on merit of the students.
Educationists, state ministers and students across the country have welcomed the decision of cancelling 12th board CBSE exams. While Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said it is a “big relief” for students, Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad welcomed the centre's decision and said the state government will soon take a call on their board exams.
Live updates
NEET 2021 Form Fill-UP Date: Application Starts Soon
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has said that application forms for NEET UG 2021 will be "available soon". The entrance exam for MBBS and allied programmes is on August 1.
CISCE Cancels Class 12 ISC Exam
After the cancellation of the CBSE Class 12 exams was announced by PM Modi, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) also cancelled its Class 12 ISC exams. It announced that the alternative assessment criteria will be announced soon.
CBSE Class 12 Exams Cancelled
The CBSE Class 12 exams were cancelled on Tuesday, June 1, after a meeting of Union ministers and education officials chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM Modi said: "Health and safety of our students is of utmost importance and there would be no compromise on this aspect."