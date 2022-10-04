CBSE, Central Vigilance Commission To Hold Essay Competition For School Students

CBSE holding essay competition for students of Classes 10 to 12

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in collaboration with the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) is organising an essay writing competition. The CBSE-CVC essay competition is for the students of Classes 10 to 12. The topic of the essay is 'Corruption Free India for a Developed Nation'. The competition will be first held at school level between October 3 and October 10 and one best entry will be sent to cbseit.in/cbse/2022/cvc. The word limit for the essay is 500-600 words and the essay has to be written either in English or in Hindi. The entries must have the names of students, mobile numbers and email addresses, among others.

One of the most important aims of education, a CBSE statement said while announcing the essay competition, is to inculcate values among students so that they develop into responsible and committed citizens to contribute in nation-building. In order to create awareness among school students, CBSE in collaboration with CVC has decided to organise essay writing competition on the occasion of Vigilance Awareness Week 2022, it added.

CBSE-CVC Essay Competition: How Will The Evaluation Be Done