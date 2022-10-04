  • Home
CBSE, Central Vigilance Commission To Hold Essay Competition For School Students

CBSE Essay Competition: The competition will be first held at the school level between October 3 and October 10 and one best entry will be sent to cbseit.in/cbse/2022/cvc.

Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Oct 4, 2022 12:53 pm IST

CBSE holding essay competition for students of Classes 10 to 12
New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in collaboration with the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) is organising an essay writing competition. The CBSE-CVC essay competition is for the students of Classes 10 to 12. The topic of the essay is 'Corruption Free India for a Developed Nation'. The competition will be first held at school level between October 3 and October 10 and one best entry will be sent to cbseit.in/cbse/2022/cvc. The word limit for the essay is 500-600 words and the essay has to be written either in English or in Hindi. The entries must have the names of students, mobile numbers and email addresses, among others.

One of the most important aims of education, a CBSE statement said while announcing the essay competition, is to inculcate values among students so that they develop into responsible and committed citizens to contribute in nation-building. In order to create awareness among school students, CBSE in collaboration with CVC has decided to organise essay writing competition on the occasion of Vigilance Awareness Week 2022, it added.

CBSE-CVC Essay Competition: How Will The Evaluation Be Done

  1. The three best entries at school level will be appropriately honoured at school level by the school itself during the Vigilance Awareness Week.

  2. The first best entry will be uploaded by the school at the CBSE portal given above.

  3. The best entries uploaded by schools will be evaluated at the CBSE regional level and three best entries will be selected from each CBSE Region.

  4. The three best entries from each CBSE region will be evaluated at the national level.

  5. These three best entries will be appropriately honoured at the CBSE regional level.

  6. The five best entries selected at the national level will be submitted to CVC and shall be honoured at New Delhi. Details will be informed in due course.

  7. Originality of ideas and intellectual honesty should be thrust areas for evaluation.

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)
