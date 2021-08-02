CBSE Class 10 Results 2021 ‘Not Today’: Official

CBSE Class 10 result 2021 will not be released today

CBSE Class 10 result 2021 will not be released today, a board official has confirmed. After declaring the Class 12 examination results last week, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Exam Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj had said, "We will start working on Class 10th result from today and try to deliver it by next week." However, Mr Bhardwaj did not confirm the date and time to declare the CBSE class 10 board results 2021.

The CBSE Exam Controller also informed that the examination board has created a scheme in which it will conduct more than one exam.



"We have created a scheme in which we will conduct more than one exam. On the basis of those numbers, we will be able to deliver exam results on time in case of any pandemic-like situation in the future," Mr Bhardwaj said.



Meanwhile, CBSE had earlier declared that academic session 2021-22 of class 10th and 12th will be divided into two terms with approximately 50 per cent syllabus in each term and exams will be conducted at the end of each term on the basis of the bifurcated syllabus.



The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared results for Class 12 board examinations. The results were declared at cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.



This year, the CBSE 12th results have been prepared in an alternative way as board exams could not be held this year due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.



The board had adopted an alternative assessment scheme to finalise the result.

(With inputs from ANI)