CBSE Cancels Exams, Students Ask About JEE Main And NEET

CBSE cancelled remaining Class 10 exams and postponed pending exams of Class 12. Entrance tests for admission to engineering and medicine, JEE Main and NEET, had already been rescheduled to July. The education ministry will also take a decision on holding these exams.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jun 25, 2020 3:53 pm IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education, or CBSE, today, informed the Supreme Court that the pending exams scheduled from July 1 to July 15 stands deferred. The Solicitor General further said that the board will conduct the remaining CBSE exams when condition arising out of COVID-19 becomes “conducive”. However, students awaiting their JEE Mains and NEET are yet to get a decision on sitting for the exams. Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’,Minister of Human Resource Development, in his social media handle, had said that the health ministry and home ministry are being consulted with safety and welfare of students as the top priority.

Entrance tests like JEE Main, NEET and other exams on the basis of which admission to undergraduate programmes in engineering, medical and other courses are held have been rescheduled to July. The education ministry will also take a decision on holding these exams.

Considering the rise in the number of active coronavirus cases across the country, students appearing for JEE Main and NEET want their exams to be postponed which is scheduled to be held in July. However, cancelling the JEE Main and NEET exams are not feasible as these exams are held for admission to engineering and medical colleges of the country.

A concerned student through a tweet requested updates on JEE Main and NEET.

While a student saying he is depressed and unable to concentrate tweeted as a reply to Dr Nishank to clarify the situation of JEE Main and NEET.



MHRD JEE Main Dates
