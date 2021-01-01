Image credit: Shutterstock Board Exams 2021 Live Updates: State-Wise School Reopening Status, Class 10, 12 Date Sheets

Board Exams 2021 Dates Live Updates: Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on December 31 announced that board exams in schools affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be held between May and June. Following this announcement, other state boards are expected to release schedules for their examinations. CBSE Board examinations for Classes 10 and 12 will be held from May 4 to June 10 while the practical papers will begin from March 1 and can continue till the beginning of theory papers. The CBSE results will be announced by July 15.

Kerala and West Bengal have already announced when board exams will be conducted. Many states have reopened their schools for Class 10 and 12 students to facilitate learning so that they can prepare for exams. Stay tuned for the latest updates on schools reopening in different states and schedule of board exams.

