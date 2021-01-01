Board Exams 2021 Live Updates: State-Wise School Reopening Status, Class 10, 12 Date Sheets
Board Exam Dates 2021 Live Updates: Apart from CBSE, dates for West Bengal and Kerala board exams have also been announced. Other states are likely to announce exam dates soon.
Board Exams 2021 Dates Live Updates: Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on December 31 announced that board exams in schools affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be held between May and June. Following this announcement, other state boards are expected to release schedules for their examinations. CBSE Board examinations for Classes 10 and 12 will be held from May 4 to June 10 while the practical papers will begin from March 1 and can continue till the beginning of theory papers. The CBSE results will be announced by July 15.
Kerala and West Bengal have already announced when board exams will be conducted. Many states have reopened their schools for Class 10 and 12 students to facilitate learning so that they can prepare for exams. Stay tuned for the latest updates on schools reopening in different states and schedule of board exams.
Where Are Schools Reopening? State-Wise List
Schools have reopened in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Sikkim for Classes 9 to 12. Karnataka schools and pre-university colleges have reopened today. Check the state-wise list
BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 Exam 2021 Postponed
The Bihar State Education Board (BSEB) has postponed 2021 board exams for Class 12 students The board examination 2021 will now begin on February 1 and will continue till February 13, 2021.
UP Board Exam 2021 Registration
Registration for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams of schools affiliated to the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) or Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Board will end on January 5, 2021. Students who are appearing for examinations can apply at upmsp.edu.in.
Karnataka Schools, Pre-University Colleges Reopen
Schools and Pre-University colleges in Karnataka reopened today, January 1, after a gap of over nine months, with strict COVID-19 safety norms. While regular classes began on Friday for class 10 and second year PUC (class 12) students, who will be facing board exams; students from grades 6 to 9 came to campuses for the Vidyagama programme, which enables continued schooling. Read
WB Class 10, 12 Exam Date Sheet 2021
West Bengal School Education Department has released board exam date sheet. Class 10 will have their final examination from June 1 to June 10, 2021 and lass 12 will have their final examination from June 15 to June 30, 2021. Check here
WBBSE To Promote Students Of Classes 6-9 Without Final Exams
The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has decided not to conduct exams for Classes 6 to 9 and promote students to next class. "However, whenever the school opens and classes begin regularly, the teachers will have to first revise the old syllabus completely in the interest of students," a WBBSE statement said. Read
CBSE 2021 Board Exams From May To June, Results by July
CBSE Class 10, 12 board examinations will be held from May 4 to June 10 while the practical papers will begin from March 1 and can continue till the beginning of theory papers. The results will be announced by July 15.