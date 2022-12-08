CBSE Board Releases Guidelines On Class 10, 12 Practical Exams 2023 For Students, Schools

CBSE has instructed students to be aware of the syllabus and the subjects of practical exams

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the guidelines for practical examinations/internal assessments/projects for Class 10, 12 exam for 2022-23 academic session. The CBSE board practical exams 2022-23 are scheduled to start on January 1, 2023. The examination authority has issued guidelines on CBSE board practical exams for students, schools and regional offices.

As per the official release, CBSE has instructed students/parents to ensure that their subjects of study are being mentioned correctly in the list of candidates submitted by the schools. The board has guided students to be aware of the syllabus and the subjects in which practical examinations are to be conducted. Students must appear in the practical examinations as per schedule as no further chance will be provided to candidates for appearing in the practical exams.

CBSE Board Practical Exams 2022-23 Guidelines For Schools

CBSE has instructed schools to ensure that the syllabus for practical examinations is completed well in time.

The schools must ensure that necessary arrangements like preparation and stocking of laboratories and identification of Internal Examiners have been done well in time.

The schools are instructed that all the students and parents have been informed about the CBSE date sheet of practical examinations for needful action at their end.

The CBSE board Class 12 practical exams will be conducted only by the external examiners appointed by the Board.

The list of candidates (LOC) who will be appearing for the practical examinations from the school is to be checked from online system.

Schools must ensure that the correct subjects and category of students including regular, compartment and improvement is reflected in the online system.

In addition to this, the CBSE board has instructed regional offices should ensure that the guidelines for the conduct of practical examinations are shared with the schools as soon as released by CBSE headquarters. The regional offices are advised to ensure that the practical examinations must be completed by all the schools within the notified schedule and that marks are also uploaded.