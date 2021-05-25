CBSE Class 10 Result 2021: Board has released FAQs on policy of tabulation of marks

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) on policy for the tabulation of marks for Class 10 board exams 2021 based on the internal assessments conducted by schools. CBSE had earlier extended the deadline up to June 30 for schools to tabulate Class 10 marks and submit it to the board, according to officials.

The Board had earlier announced that the entire exercise of tabulation of marks will be completed by June 11 and the result will be declared by June 20. The decision has been taken in view of the lockdown in several states due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation and to ensure the safety of teachers and staff members.

"The marks will have to be submitted to the board by June 30. For the rest of the activities, the result committees can make their own schedule based on the scheme provided by CBSE, " Sanyam Bhardwaj, Controller of Examinations, CBSE, told PTI.

CBSE Class 10 board exams have been cancelled in view of the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country. The CBSE had earlier this month announced a policy for the tabulation of marks for according to which, while 20 marks for each subject will be for internal assessment as every year, 80 marks will be calculated on basis of the student's performance in various tests or exams throughout the year.

Check CBSE FAQs On Class 10 Result Tabulation

How CBSE will declare the result of Class 10?

Results of Class 10 Board will be declared on the basis of an objective criterion developed by the Board.

If any candidate is not satisfied with the result declared based on the objective criterion, what remedy will be provided by CBSE to the candidate concerned?

Any candidate who is not satisfied with the marks allocated will be given an opportunity to appear in the exam to be conducted by CBSE as and when the conditions are conducive to hold the exams.

Date of uploading data is 11.06.2021 or is there any change in the last date because of the cancellation of Class 10 examinations?

The date of uploading data of data has been extended to 30.06.2021 vide circular dated 18.05.2021.

Where the broad distribution of marks obtained by the students of the school, subject-wise, will be made available to the school by the Board?

The broad distribution of marks obtained by the students of the school, subject-wise, will be made available to the school by the Board in the school login account on the Boards website.

Will CBSE provide an online facility to assist the schools?

To facilitate the schools, CBSE will provide an online system in which school can enter the marks and check whether the marks allocated are in conformity with the historical distribution. In case there is a mismatch, then the Result Committee shall have to revise the marks, as the case may be, as per a consistent and objective criterion which should also be documented in the Rationale Document.

If any candidate has not appeared in any assessment how schools will do the assessment of the student?

If any candidate has not appeared in any of the assessments conducted by the school, the school may conduct an offline/online or a telephonic one to one assessment and record documentary evidence to certify the recommendations. The student may be assessed objectively on that basis by the school out of maximum marks of each subject.

What the schools need to do in case the parents want to view the exam copies or want to verify the marks after the board result declaration.

No such facility is available for the current year.

How marks will be awarded if the school has conducted an internal assessment which is not in conformity as given by CBSE in policy?

Once the Result committee finalizes the marks on the basis of tests/exams, it has to ensure that the marks of students are aligned with the broad distribution of marks provided by the Board.

What to do in case the maximum marks for year-end theory exams are 30/50/70 and not 80?

The marks may be proportionately calculated/reduced and awarded. Maximum Theory Marks may be cross-checked before calculation. For example:

A student has secured 25 marks out of 30 marks in the year-end theory examination. These marks would be converted:-

(a) Out of 50 =25x50=1250/30=41.66~42

(b) Out of 70 =25x70=1750/30=58.33~53

(c) Out of 80

= 25X80=2000/30=66.66~67

Here’s the direct link to CBSE’s FAQs.