CBSE Board Exams Students Request 'Large Gaps Between Two Exams In Datesheet'

CBSE Board Exams Students Demand 'Large Gaps Between Two Exams In Datesheet'

Class 10 and Class 12 students are requesting for adequate gaps between two exams and to keep the Physical Education exam the last in the CBSE board exams datesheets. CBSE usually gives a gap of at least three-four days between each board exam as seen in the previous years' datesheets. Sometimes, the common papers such as the vocational exams or Physical Education paper are conducted in between the theory papers leading to wider gaps for certain students. CBSE 2020 exams datesheets had given as long as 9-day gap between few exams such as Class 10 Accountancy and Economics papers. Though, the exams were disrupted due to COVID-19 and had to be rescheduled.

Read More: CBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2021: List Of Deleted Topics In Science

The Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ has announced that the Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE datesheets of Class 10 and Class 12 will be released on February 2 on the official website cbse.nic.in. Yesterday, he also interacted with the Presidents and Secretaries of CBSE Sahodaya School Complexes during a live Twitter session to talk about the new CBSE computerised affiliation system which will be based on data analytics and self-disclosure by the schools.

Interacted with Presidents & Secretaries of CBSE Sahodaya School Complexes @cbseindia29. Major announcements- CBSE exam datesheet of 10th & 12th class to be announced on Feb 2(Tuesday). Computerized affiliation system to be based on data analytics & self-disclosure of schools. pic.twitter.com/WN6WetSW3o — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) January 28, 2021

Soon after the announcement, various Class 10 and Class 12 students reacted to it and raised their respective requests regarding the datesheets. While many of them heaved a sigh of relief saying, “They can finally prepare (for exams) accordingly”, others said to “give maximum possible gap of at least a minimum of 7 to 8 days in each subject”.

Thank you very much sir for finally letting us know the date when datesheet of 12th cbse exam would be announced. — B. L. Mishra (@BLMishra76) January 28, 2021

One of the Class 12 board exam candidates Sneha requested to keep the Physical Education exam at the last as she said, “Sir please give (the) maximum possible gap at least minimum of 7 to 8 days in each subject. In board exam. And please keep physical education at last. Please do the needful”.

Sir please give maximum possible gap atleast minimum of 7 to 8 days in each subjects. In board exam. And please keep phyaical education at last.

Please do the needful......... — Sneha (@Snehaa190) January 29, 2021

Another student voiced out the same concern as he said, “Please keep a gap of 5-6 days between each exam”.

Sir please exam k beech gap 5 to 6 day jyada rakhana — Anuj_5500 (@5500Anuj) January 28, 2021

The CBSE board exam admit cards 2021 have not been released and are expected to be out after releasing the Class 10 and Class 12 datesheet. One of the students asked, “Sir, what about the admit card”.

Sir what about admit card — Bibek Limbu (@Bibek8372) January 29, 2021

The CBSE-affiliated schools have been directed to hold the Class 10 and Class 12 board exam practical exams on their own starting from March 1. One of the students requested for alternatives to the practicals.