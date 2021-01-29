  • Home
CBSE Board Exams Students Request 'Large Gaps Between Two Exams In Datesheet'

Class 10 and Class 12 students are requesting for adequate gaps between two exams and to keep the Physical Education exam the last in the CBSE board exams datesheets.

Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Jan 29, 2021 10:43 am IST

New Delhi:

Class 10 and Class 12 students are requesting for adequate gaps between two exams and to keep the Physical Education exam the last in the CBSE board exams datesheets. CBSE usually gives a gap of at least three-four days between each board exam as seen in the previous years' datesheets. Sometimes, the common papers such as the vocational exams or Physical Education paper are conducted in between the theory papers leading to wider gaps for certain students. CBSE 2020 exams datesheets had given as long as 9-day gap between few exams such as Class 10 Accountancy and Economics papers. Though, the exams were disrupted due to COVID-19 and had to be rescheduled.

The Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ has announced that the Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE datesheets of Class 10 and Class 12 will be released on February 2 on the official website cbse.nic.in. Yesterday, he also interacted with the Presidents and Secretaries of CBSE Sahodaya School Complexes during a live Twitter session to talk about the new CBSE computerised affiliation system which will be based on data analytics and self-disclosure by the schools.

Soon after the announcement, various Class 10 and Class 12 students reacted to it and raised their respective requests regarding the datesheets. While many of them heaved a sigh of relief saying, “They can finally prepare (for exams) accordingly”, others said to “give maximum possible gap of at least a minimum of 7 to 8 days in each subject”.

One of the Class 12 board exam candidates Sneha requested to keep the Physical Education exam at the last as she said, “Sir please give (the) maximum possible gap at least minimum of 7 to 8 days in each subject. In board exam. And please keep physical education at last. Please do the needful”.

Another student voiced out the same concern as he said, “Please keep a gap of 5-6 days between each exam”.

The CBSE board exam admit cards 2021 have not been released and are expected to be out after releasing the Class 10 and Class 12 datesheet. One of the students asked, “Sir, what about the admit card”.

The CBSE-affiliated schools have been directed to hold the Class 10 and Class 12 board exam practical exams on their own starting from March 1. One of the students requested for alternatives to the practicals.

