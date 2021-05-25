  • Home
CBSE Board Exams 2021: Bihar Education Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary has said that the examination for CBSE Class 12 students should be conducted as it plays a vital role in students’ life.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: May 25, 2021 1:16 pm IST

‘CBSE Board Exams Should Be Conducted’: Bihar Education Minister
New Delhi:

Bihar Education Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary has said that the examination for CBSE Class 12 students should be conducted as it plays a vital role in students’ life. The minister added that the examinations cannot be conducted in the pandemic situation, but CBSE should announce a tentative date for Class 12 board exams 2021. Mr Chaudhary also suggested online examinations in view of COVID situation.

On the contrary, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said his government is not in favour of the options being explored by CBSE to conduct the board exams and going ahead with the process without vaccinating students will prove to be a big mistake.

The Tamil Nadu Government proposed conducting the Class 12 board exams after the COVID-19 situation subsides in the state. "Like other states, Tamil Nadu also wanted to conduct the Class 12 board exams as it plays an important role in deciding students career," school education minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi told PTI after meeting on Sunday.

Karnataka State Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said it’s important to conduct Class 12 exams in the interest of students.

Odisha Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash said the exams can either be conducted after the situation improves or can be cut short. “State is also busy in preparation for ensuing cyclones, we will make a decision soon,” he said as per news agency PTI.

Punjab Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla said that during difficult times, the safety and security of students and teachers must be the priority of the government and every possible step should be taken in this regard. The minister suggested conducting exams of only three elective subjects.

(With inputs from Manish Kumar)

