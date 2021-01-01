‘CBSE Board Exams In May To Create Chaos, Hamper Academic Session’, Say Teachers

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Board Exams 2021 for Classes 10 and 12 are set to begin from May 4. The practical examinations will be held on school-level starting from March 1. While many expressed relief, some were of the opinion that this delay would be beneficial only if students could return to schools. “Only if the physical classes resume, this postponement will prove to be beneficial. The efforts to conduct the examinations in May would be futile if students are restricted from face to face interactions,” said Sarita Gangwar, who teaches Maths at Kendriya Vidyalaya NER, Bareilly.

“So far, many students have stayed away from schools. This decision would only further hamper our efforts to get students back to school,” she added.

Kamlesh Halder, PGT Maths, Kendriya Vidyalaya Joka, Kolkata, expressed concerns on working during the summer holidays. He said, “This decision is in favour of students but it will create problems for teachers as it would impact their summer vacations.”

Furthermore, Mr Halder highlighted that following COVID-19 protocols will be easier in the month of May and June. “It would be easier to maintain social distancing inside the school as the supporting staff would not be attending the school due to vacations. Though, the teachers would be forced to work throughout the vacation period for both conducting the exams and for evaluation of papers, thus adding to their workload.”

Another concern expressed by many teachers was in regards to the change in the CBSE exam pattern. “As per CBSE guidelines, the paper pattern has been altered. Students have been under immense pressure due to the changes. They were already made to adapt a lot of changes this year be it online classes or examinations," said Anita Singh who teaches Economics in Kendriya Vidyalaya NER, Bareilly.

"The change in examination pattern has left them looming in an oblivion state. Neither they are able to clear their doubts during online sessions, nor they could understand what kind of preparation is required,” she added.

Ms Singh also stressed upon the psychological impact this pandemic has had on students. "The exams should have been held in March-end as the academic sessions have already been delayed. Further deferment would cause unnecessary chaos,” she said.

The exams will be taking place in offline mode with students appearing for the papers at designated examination centres while adhering to COVID-19 protocol.

Balbir Singh who teaches Chemistry at Kendriya Vidyalaya NER, Bareilly welcomed the government's decision on CBSE boards examinations 2021 and said, “It was a good decision. The announcement brought relief to students who have been awaiting some clarity over exam schedules”.

“With the postponement, students have been given adequate time for preparation. This would not only help students to cover the loss, but it would also certainly help teachers as well in organising face to face sessions with students to clear their doubts before they can be ready for the exams” Mr Balbir Singh added.

Moumi Chattopadhyay, TGT English, Kendriya Vidyalaya, Ballygunge, Kolkata welcomed the decision and said this has finally cleared some air for us. "Till now we were in dark. Now that Board itself has announced we have a concrete idea that the exams will be finally held. Board aspirants will feel motivated. They will now be guided by a deadline to reach and complete their revision work. More practice tests can help them write in the final exams."

"All pending works can now be completed and documented. Teachers can also guide the students for the exams in an organised manner. We were all looking forward to this step since October. Now that Board has finally announced we feel comforted," she added.

Taking into consideration the feedback received by students and teachers in live discussions on December 10 and December 22, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on December 31 announced to delay the CBSE board examination.

Sharing concerns on practical examinations, experts and teachers have also requested for the schools to be reopened for students of Classes 10 and 12 so as to ensure students are prepared for the board examination. Throughout the year 2020, theory classes had been conducted in online mode, though no practical sessions were arranged for students.

Citing lack of preparations due to closure of schools and poor network connectivity, Class 12 students of Physics, Chemistry and Maths stream had been requesting Mr Pokhriyal to postpone the exams till May or June since the last few days.