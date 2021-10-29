  • Home
CBSE Board Exams In A Month; All You Need To Know About Exam Pattern

CBSE term 1 board examination will begin from November 30 for Class 10th and from December 1 for Class 12th students.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Oct 29, 2021 10:12 pm IST

CBSE term 1 board exam pattern
New Delhi:

CBSE term 1 board examination will begin from November 30 for Class 10th and from December 1 for Class 12th students. CBSE has released the exam pattern of the board examination and CBSE term exam question paper will have Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) on assertion reasoning-type topics.

CBSE board exam syllabus, the board will conduct an exam covering 50 per cent of the entire syllabus. CBSE board exams will be conducted on the OMR sheets which will be provided by the board to all the affiliated schools. Students' responses will be scanned and uploaded on the CBSE portal by the school authorities.

CBSE has also released the board exam question bank, sample question paper for Class 10 and 12 students. Schools will be required to mark the students as per the marking criteria shared by the CBSE.

The board has provided all exam related material to ensure fair and equal allocation of marks.

Students appearing for board examinations will be marked on the internal assessment along with the examination. For students of Class 10 there will be three periodic tests along with activities like practical work, speaking, listening activities, projects and others.

Students of Class 12 will be marked on the basis of end of topic or unit tests, exploratory activities, practicals/ projects.

CBSE has already released the term 1 board examination date sheet. CBSE Class10 exam will begin on November 30 and continue till December 11. For Class 12 students, board exams will be held from December 1 to December 22.

