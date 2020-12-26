'Will Announce CBSE Board Exams Date 2021 On December 31': Education Minister

CBSE Board Exams Date 2021 To Be Announced On December 31

Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will announce the date of CBSE Board exams 2021 on December 31, 2020, the Ministry of Education informed on Twitter. Soon after Education Minister announced that exams won’t be held till February, several students of Classes 10 and 12 have been demanding a final datasheet for CBSE Board exams 2021. Every year, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducts examinations in the months of February and March and releases the date sheet in November. However, this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the CBSE Board exam time table has been delayed.

Education Minister took to Twitter and said, "I will announce the date when the exams will commence for students appearing for #CBSE board exams in 2021. Stay tuned."

Mr Pokhriyal has recently informed in a live discussion with teachers on December 22 that the CBSE board exams will be conducted after February and in offline mode. “The practical exams are usually held between January 1 and 15 while the optional exams are conducted between February 15 and mid-March. However, taking into account the present situation, it is impossible to conduct the exams till the end of February. We will make a final decision on the exam dates as to when will the exams can be held after February,” he had said.

Education Minister had also said that if students cannot visit their schools to do lab work, alternatives to practical exams will have to be explored. He also assured students that “our government is in favour of students”.

Considering the difficulties students are facing while availing online classes in remote areas, it will be difficult for the students to take online exams, the minister said. "Many CBSE schools are in rural areas. Hence, the upcoming 2021 exams cannot be held online," Mr Pokhriyal said.

In his webinar on December 10, Mr Pokhriyal answered questions about NEET 2021, JEE 2021 and board exams 2021. He announced that JEE 2021 will be held in four sessions in the next academic year.