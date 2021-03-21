CBSE Board Exams: Classes 10, 12 Students Can Apply For Improvement In One Subject

CBSE modifies rules for compartment exams

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has made changes to the option of applying for compartment examinations for Class 10 and Class 12 students. The students will be allowed to improve their performance in only one subject. The compartment examination will be conducted immediately after the main examination.

CBSE will be considering the best of two marks for the final results. Candidates who will improve their performance will be issued a combined marksheet.

In case the students wish to reappear in more than two subjects, they will have to follow the new guidelines issued by CBSE about the improvement exams. They will not have to wait for an entire year to re-appear for the exams.

These changes have been introduced in line with the National Education Policy- 2020.

Earlier, the candidates had to wait for an entire year to appear for the improvement examination. They would have to sit along with other students appearing in the next year to attempt the improvement exam. The new rule would eliminate the need to wait for a year to appear for compartment exams.

Once the compartment exams would be conducted, the CBSE will be comparing the marks of both the main exams and the compartment exams and releasing the result based on the best of the two scores.

Under the current rules, the Class 10 student who scored Grade D in the five subjects under Scholastic Area A and a qualifying grade sheet cum certificate of performance at the secondary school examination will be allowed to reappear for the exam to improve their scores.

The Class 12 student was allowed to appear for the compartment exams only if they have not pursued their higher studies such as joining colleges or universities.

Previously, those who used to appear for the improvement exams were issued only a statement of marks reflecting the improvement in their performance while the mark sheet would still reflect the older marks.