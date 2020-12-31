  • Home
Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Dec 31, 2020 6:53 pm IST

CBSE Board Exams: Class 10, 12 Datesheets To Be Released Soon At Cbse.nic.in
CBSE Board examinations 2021 to begin from March 1
New Delhi:

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ has announced that CBSE Board examinations for Classes 10 and 12 will begin on May 4 and will continue till June 10, 2021. The practical exams will begin on March 1. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation, the government has deferred the dates for CBSE board examinations which are usually held in February or March are now being held in May. The schools have been allowed to conduct the practical examinations on their own for both Classes 10 and 12 from March 1 and continue till beginning of the theory papers.

The CBSE Board examinations 2021 as told before will be held in the pen-and-paper mode as students will be expected to visit the designated examination centres to appear for paper. Classes 10 and 12 date sheets will be released on the official website cbse.nic.in . It would mention the schedule for all the practical and theoretical examinations.

All the CBSE 2021 board examinations candidates have been advised to refer to the official website of CBSE for any related information. Students can contact their respective school authorities in case of any queries.

The decision to defer the dates for CBSE Board examination from the usual timings till last year has been taken after several students had requested for the postponement due to lack of physical classes.

