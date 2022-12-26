CBSE Board Exams 2023: Updates on Class 10, 12 Date Sheet, Admit Card

Image credit: Shutterstock CBSE board exams 2023 updates

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams date sheet 2023 any time soon. Along with the date sheet, the admit card for the CBSE board exams is also awaited. The CBSE board exams schedule and admit card will be issued on the official website– cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in.

Meanwhile, worried Class 10 and Class 12 students have taken to Twitter to request the board to release the date sheet soon. Once the date sheet is released candidates need to go to the CBSE official website and then from the homepage, open the ‘Main Website'. After that click on the CBSE Class 10 date sheet 2023 or CBSE Class 12 date sheet 2023 link. The CBSE date sheet for Class 10 or 12 will get displayed on the screen. Finally, download and save the CBSE 2023 date sheet.

This year, the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board exams 2023 will be held for a single term. The exams will be held from February 15, 2023. The practical exams or internal assessments, and project assessments for the board exam are set to be held from January 1, 2023.

Recently, the board has asked schools to submit the details of the requirements of students belonging to the Children With Special Needs (CWSN) category to avail of facilities in the upcoming board exams. The link to update the status of CWSN students is available in the Pariksha Sangam portal. The schools will be able to fill in the details till December 30, 2022.