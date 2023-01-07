CBSE Board Exams 2023: Phase 1 Psychological Counselling For Class 10, 12 From January 9

Image credit: Shutterstock CBSE counselling

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared to conduct the phase 1 psychological counselling of Class 10 and Class 12 students from January 9, 2023. The counselling will be held to provide psychological support and solutions to the students appearing for the CBSE 2023 board exams.

Recommended: Unlock Your Free JEE/NEET Preparation Dashboard. Join Now!

Recommended: CBSE 12th Sample papers. Free Download

Don't Miss: CBSE Toppers' Preparation Tips to Score 99+ in Boards, Check Now

Latest: Career Guidance Test to choose the right Career Path for you. Start Now

The CBSE counselling facilities will be in the form of an Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS), podcasts and tele-counselling. Audio-visual content on youth experiences, aggression, depression, internet addiction disorder, examination stress and multimedia content on various topics such as specific learning disabilities, substance use disorders and life skills to deal with them can be viewed and listened to.

CBSE in its official notice stated, "Since 1998, the board has been continuously providing free psychological counselling in two phases, before the examination and after the result. The main objective of which has been to keep the students of class X and XII of CBSE affiliated schools stress free during the examination".

CBSE Psychological Counselling 2023 For Class 10, 12 Students: Facilities

IVRS: Free IVRS facility available 24x7 for students and parents on the board's toll-free number 1800-11-8004. Through this, information and suggestions about stress-free preparation for examinations, time and stress management, frequently asked questions (FAQs), prevention from COVID, important contact details of CBSE offices and many more can be accessed in Hindi and English from anywhere in the country. Podcasts: Bilingual podcasts on the same subjects can also be listened to on the CBSE official website. Tele-counselling: Tele-counselling is a voluntary and free-of-cost service, which is being provided by the board from 09:30 am to 05:30 pm from Monday to Saturday on 1800-11-8004. This year 84 principals and counsellors are providing this facility from India and other countries. Out of these, 73 principals and counsellors are from India. And the rest 11 are located in Nepal, Japan, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman and Singapore.

"CBSE is probably the only board in the country which has been providing psychological counselling to the students and parents on such a wide scale continuously for 25 years in innovative ways. Be it toll free tele-counseling or suggestions and information through IVRS. Over the years the Board has shared many important messages on social media and has also used YouTube, Facebook and Instagram platforms to actively engage with the students", the notice further added.