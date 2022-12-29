CBSE Board Exams 2023: Class 12 Datesheet Out; Complete Schedule Here

CBSE Class 12 exam dates announced

CBSE Class 12 Exam 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the CBSE Class 12 exam 2023 date sheet today, December 29, 2022. The CBSE 2023 exam for Class 12 will be held from February 15, 2022. The Class 12 CBSE exam 2023 will get over on April 5, 2023. Students can check and download the CBSE Class 12 2023 Board exam datesheet on the official website– cbse.gov.in. The board has also announced the CBSE Class 10 dates.

Recommended: Unlock Your Free JEE/NEET Preparation Dashboard. Join Now!

Recommended: CBSE 12th Sample papers. Free Download

Don't Miss: CBSE Toppers' Preparation Tips to Score 99+ in Boards, Check Now

Latest: Career Guidance Test to choose the right Career Path for you. Start Now

The CBSE Class 12 board exam 2023 will begin with the Entrepreneurship paper on the first day of the exam followed by Biotechnology, Engineering Graphics, Electronics Technology, Shorthand, Food Nutrition and Dietetics and Library and Information Science papers on February 16. The CBSE Class 12 exam will end with the Psychology paper on April 5, 2023.

The Class 12 exam will be held in the morning shift from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm for most papers, while for some, the exam timing is 10:30 am to 12:30 pm. 15 minutes of reading time will be given to the students to read the question paper.

CBSE Class 12 Date Sheet 2023