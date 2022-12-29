  • Home
CBSE Board Exams 2023: Class 12 Datesheet Out; Complete Schedule Here

CBSE Class 12 Exam: The CBSE Class 12 board exam 2023 will begin with the Entrepreneurship paper on the first day of the exam on February 15.

Education | Edited by Arpita Das | Updated: Dec 29, 2022 9:13 pm IST

CBSE Class 12 exam dates announced
New Delhi:

CBSE Class 12 Exam 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the CBSE Class 12 exam 2023 date sheet today, December 29, 2022. The CBSE 2023 exam for Class 12 will be held from February 15, 2022. The Class 12 CBSE exam 2023 will get over on April 5, 2023. Students can check and download the CBSE Class 12 2023 Board exam datesheet on the official website– cbse.gov.in. The board has also announced the CBSE Class 10 dates.

The CBSE Class 12 board exam 2023 will begin with the Entrepreneurship paper on the first day of the exam followed by Biotechnology, Engineering Graphics, Electronics Technology, Shorthand, Food Nutrition and Dietetics and Library and Information Science papers on February 16. The CBSE Class 12 exam will end with the Psychology paper on April 5, 2023.

The Class 12 exam will be held in the morning shift from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm for most papers, while for some, the exam timing is 10:30 am to 12:30 pm. 15 minutes of reading time will be given to the students to read the question paper.

CBSE Class 12 Date Sheet 2023

Date

Subject Name

February 15, 2023

Entrepreneurship

February 16, 2023

Biotechnology, Engineering graphics, Electronics technology, shorthand (English and Hindi), Food nutrition & dietetics, Library & information science

February 17, 2023

Kathak, Bharatanatyam, Kuchipudi, Odissi, Maniupuri, kathakali, banking, horticulture

February 20, 2023

Hindi elective and core

February 21, 2023

Food production, office procedure and practices, design, data science

February 22, 2023

Early Childhood Care, Artificial Intelligence

February 23, 2023

Hindustani Music Voc, Hindustani Music Mel Ins, automotive, healthcare, cost accounting

February 24, 2023

English elective and core

February 25, 2023

Beauty and Wellness, Russian, marketing

February 27, 2023

Retail, Agriculture, multimedia

February 28, 2023

Chemistry

March 1, 2023

Bengali, financial markets management, typography, medical diagnostics, textile design

March 2, 2023

Geography

March 3, 2023

Yoga

March 4, 2023

Hindustani music vocal

March 6, 2023

Physics

March 9, 2023

Legal studies

March 10, 2023

Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Sindhi, Marathi, Gujarati, Marathi, Manipuri, Malayalam, Odia, Assamese, Kannada, Arabic, Tibetan, french, German, persian, Nepali, Limbo, lepcha, telugu telangana, bodo, tangkhul, japanese, bhutia, spanish, kashmiri, mizo, sanskrit core

March 11, 2023

Mathematics, applied mathematics

March 13, 2023

Physical education

March 14, 2023

Fashion studies

March 16, 2023

Biology

March 17, 2023

Economics

March 18, 2023

Painting, graphics, sculpture, applied art (commercial art)

March 20, 2023

Political Science

March 21, 2023

NCS, Information technology

March 22, 2023

Tourism, Air-conditioning & refrigeration

March 23, 2023

Information practices, computer science

March 25, 2023

Business studies, Business administration

March 28, 2023

Web application

March 29, 2023

History

March 31, 2023

Accountancy

April 1, 2023

Home Science

April 3, 2023

Sociology

April 4, 2023

Urdu Elective, Sanskrit Elective, Carnatic music vocal, Carnatic music mel ins, Carnatic music per ins mridangam, Knowledge tradition & practices of India, Urdu core, Front office operations, insurance, geospatial technology, electrical technology, taxation, mass media studies

April 5, 2023

Psychology

