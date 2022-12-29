CBSE Board Exams 2023: Class 12 Datesheet Out; Complete Schedule Here
CBSE Class 12 Exam: The CBSE Class 12 board exam 2023 will begin with the Entrepreneurship paper on the first day of the exam on February 15.
CBSE Class 12 Exam 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the CBSE Class 12 exam 2023 date sheet today, December 29, 2022. The CBSE 2023 exam for Class 12 will be held from February 15, 2022. The Class 12 CBSE exam 2023 will get over on April 5, 2023. Students can check and download the CBSE Class 12 2023 Board exam datesheet on the official website– cbse.gov.in. The board has also announced the CBSE Class 10 dates.
The CBSE Class 12 board exam 2023 will begin with the Entrepreneurship paper on the first day of the exam followed by Biotechnology, Engineering Graphics, Electronics Technology, Shorthand, Food Nutrition and Dietetics and Library and Information Science papers on February 16. The CBSE Class 12 exam will end with the Psychology paper on April 5, 2023.
The Class 12 exam will be held in the morning shift from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm for most papers, while for some, the exam timing is 10:30 am to 12:30 pm. 15 minutes of reading time will be given to the students to read the question paper.
CBSE Class 12 Date Sheet 2023
Date
Subject Name
February 15, 2023
Entrepreneurship
February 16, 2023
Biotechnology, Engineering graphics, Electronics technology, shorthand (English and Hindi), Food nutrition & dietetics, Library & information science
February 17, 2023
Kathak, Bharatanatyam, Kuchipudi, Odissi, Maniupuri, kathakali, banking, horticulture
February 20, 2023
Hindi elective and core
February 21, 2023
Food production, office procedure and practices, design, data science
February 22, 2023
Early Childhood Care, Artificial Intelligence
February 23, 2023
Hindustani Music Voc, Hindustani Music Mel Ins, automotive, healthcare, cost accounting
February 24, 2023
English elective and core
February 25, 2023
Beauty and Wellness, Russian, marketing
February 27, 2023
Retail, Agriculture, multimedia
February 28, 2023
Chemistry
March 1, 2023
Bengali, financial markets management, typography, medical diagnostics, textile design
March 2, 2023
Geography
March 3, 2023
Yoga
March 4, 2023
Hindustani music vocal
March 6, 2023
Physics
March 9, 2023
Legal studies
March 10, 2023
Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Sindhi, Marathi, Gujarati, Marathi, Manipuri, Malayalam, Odia, Assamese, Kannada, Arabic, Tibetan, french, German, persian, Nepali, Limbo, lepcha, telugu telangana, bodo, tangkhul, japanese, bhutia, spanish, kashmiri, mizo, sanskrit core
March 11, 2023
Mathematics, applied mathematics
March 13, 2023
Physical education
March 14, 2023
Fashion studies
March 16, 2023
Biology
March 17, 2023
Economics
March 18, 2023
Painting, graphics, sculpture, applied art (commercial art)
March 20, 2023
Political Science
March 21, 2023
NCS, Information technology
March 22, 2023
Tourism, Air-conditioning & refrigeration
March 23, 2023
Information practices, computer science
March 25, 2023
Business studies, Business administration
March 28, 2023
Web application
March 29, 2023
History
March 31, 2023
Accountancy
April 1, 2023
Home Science
April 3, 2023
Sociology
April 4, 2023
Urdu Elective, Sanskrit Elective, Carnatic music vocal, Carnatic music mel ins, Carnatic music per ins mridangam, Knowledge tradition & practices of India, Urdu core, Front office operations, insurance, geospatial technology, electrical technology, taxation, mass media studies
April 5, 2023
Psychology