  • Home
  • Education
  • CBSE Board Exams 2023: 40 Per Cent Questions In Class 10, 30 Per Cent In Class 12 To Be Competency-Based

CBSE Board Exams 2023: 40 Per Cent Questions In Class 10, 30 Per Cent In Class 12 To Be Competency-Based

CBSE 2023 Exams: The competency-based questions will comprise multiple formats such as objective type, constructing response type, assertion and reasoning and case-based.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Dec 12, 2022 3:36 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

CBSE 2023 Exams From February 15; Students Await Complete Class 10, 12 Datesheets
CBSE Class 10, 12 Exam Date Sheets On Social Media Fake: Official Confirms
CBSE 2023 Exams: Board Issues Notice For Subject-Wise Marks Break-Up For Practicals, Theory Exams
CBSE Class 10, 12 Practical Exams 2023 Start On January 1; Here Are Guidelines For Students
CBSE Board Releases Guidelines On Class 10, 12 Practical Exams 2023 For Students, Schools
CBSE Class 10, 12 Exam 2023: LOC Data Correction Window Closes Tomorrow
CBSE Board Exams 2023: 40 Per Cent Questions In Class 10, 30 Per Cent In Class 12 To Be Competency-Based
Part of CBSE Class 10, 12 exam question paper to be competency based, details here
New Delhi:

At least 40 per cent questions in the CBSE Class 10 exam and 30 per cent in Class 12 exams in 2023 will be competency-based, the Ministry of Education said. These questions will comprise multiple formats such as objective type, constructing response type, assertion and reasoning and case based. The information was shared by Minister of State for Education Annapurna Devi in response to a written question in Lok Sabha.

RecommendedUnlock Your Free JEE/NEET Preparation Dashboard. Join Now!
Recommended: CBSE 12th Sample papers. Free Download
Don't Miss: CBSE Toppers' Preparation Tips to Score 99+ in Boards, Check Now

"In pursuance of NEP-2020, CBSE has been introducing competency-based questions in the Classes 10 and 12 board examinations to reform the pattern of examinations. These questions comprise multiple formats such as objective type, constructing response type, assertion and reasoning and case based format," she said.

"In the academic session 2022-23, approximately 40 per cent questions in Class 10 board examinations and approximately 30 per cent questions in Class 12 are competency based," the minister added.

Theory examinations for Class 10 and Class 12 for the academic year will begin from February 15, 2023. However, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is yet to announce the exam schedule. The minister further said that following the introduction of the new National Education Policy, 2020, the CBSE had advised affiliated schools to follow the recommendations regarding the pattern of education.

"Prominent among these are -- competency based learning, adoption of learning outcomes, use of experiential and joyful learning pedagogies such as art integrated education, sports integrated learning, storytelling etc, emphasis on foundational literacy and numeracy, induction of qualified counsellors at secondary and senior secondary level," said the minister.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
CBSE exams
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Mop-Up Round Reporting Ends Today; Documents Required
NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Mop-Up Round Reporting Ends Today; Documents Required
CBSE 2023 Exams From February 15; Students Await Complete Class 10, 12 Datesheets
CBSE 2023 Exams From February 15; Students Await Complete Class 10, 12 Datesheets
IIT Roorkee Organises Startup Expo 2022 To Celebrate Its 175th Foundation Day
IIT Roorkee Organises Startup Expo 2022 To Celebrate Its 175th Foundation Day
AILET 2023 Answer Key Soon; Know Marking Scheme, Official Website To Download
AILET 2023 Answer Key Soon; Know Marking Scheme, Official Website To Download
Delhi University Financial Support Scheme 2022 Registration Ends Today
Delhi University Financial Support Scheme 2022 Registration Ends Today
.......................... Advertisement ..........................