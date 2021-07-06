CBSE Board Exams 2022: When And How Exams Will Be Held For 10th, 12th Students

CBSE new policy for Class 10, 12 students

CBSE Board Exam 2022: Central Board of Secondary Education has decided to rationalise syllabus for the academic session 2020-21 and conduct two term-end exams as a part of the special assessment scheme for CBSE Class 10 and 12 board exams in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the CBSE schedule, the term one exams will be conducted by the Board in November-December, 2021 while the second term CBSE exams will be conducted in March-April, 2022. The syllabus for the board examination will be rationalised, similar to that of the last academic session, and will be notified in July 2021 at CBSE official site. CBSE also announced that it will make the internal assessment and project work more "credible" and "valid".

Latest: Know your estimated Class 12th percentage based on new CBSE assessment criteria. Click here

CBSE Board Exam 2022 Schedule And Exam Pattern

Term one will be held in November-December, 2021, and the term two of CBSE board exams will be held in March-April, 2022. At the end of the first term, the board will organise exams in a flexible schedule between November-December 2021 with a window period of 4-8 weeks for schools situated in different parts of the country and abroad.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

"The exams will have Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) including case-based MCQs and MCQs on the assertion-reasoning type. The duration of test will be 90 minutes and it will cover only the rationalised syllabus of the first term. The question papers will be sent by the CBSE to schools along with the marking scheme,” Joseph Emmanuel, Director (Academic) of the CBSE said.

The exams will be conducted under the supervision of the external center superintendents and observers appointed by CBSE. The responses of students will be captured on OMR sheets which, after scanning may be directly uploaded at the CBSE portal or alternatively may be evaluated and marks obtained will be uploaded by the school on the very same day," he added.

At the end of the second term, the board would organise Term II or year-end examinations based on the rationalised syllabus.

"This examination would be held around March-April 2022 at the examination centres fixed by the board. The paper will be of two hours duration and have questions of different formats (case-based/ situation based, open ended- short answer/ long answer type). In case the situation is not conducive for normal descriptive examination a 90-minute MCQ-based exam will be conducted at the end of the second term also," Mr Emmanuel said.

CBSE Board Exams And COVID-19

In case the Covid situation improves, schools resume for offline classes and students are able to come to the centres for taking the Class 10, 12 board exams, CBSE would conduct Term I and II exams at schools or centres and the theory marks will be distributed equally between the two exams.

"In case the situation of the pandemic forces complete closure of schools during November-December 2021, but second term exams are held at schools or centres, the Term I MCQ based examination would be done by students online or offline from home but their weightage will be reduced in the final score," he said.

Similarly, if the November-December exams are conducted in schools or centres and situation is not conducive in March-April, the result will be declared on basis of first term exams.

"In case the situation of the pandemic forces complete closure of schools and Board conducted Term I and II exams are taken by the candidates from home in the session 2021-22, results would be computed on the basis of their marks clubbed with internal assessment subject to the moderation or other measures to ensure validity and reliability of the assessment," Mr Emmanuel explained.

CBSE New Pattern For Class 10, 12

The CBSE syllabus for the academic session 2021-22 will be divided into two terms by following a systematic approach by looking into the interconnectivity of concepts and topics by the subject experts.

"The Board will conduct examinations at the end of each term on the basis of the bifurcated syllabus. This has been done to increase the probability of having a board conducted classes 10 and 12 examinations at the end of the academic session," he said.

Schools will also use alternative academic calendar and inputs from the NCERT on transacting the curriculum.

"Efforts will be made to make internal assessment, practical, project work more credible and valid as per the guidelines and moderation policy to be announced by the board to ensure fair distribution of marks," he added.

CBSE New Policy

The announcement by the CBSE comes after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of board exams this year after much uncertainty. Last year too, exams of some subjects were not held.

"The cancellation of exams also necessitated deliberations over alternative ways to look at the learning objectives as well as the conduct of the board examinations for next academic session in case the situation remains unfeasible," Mr Emmanuel said.

The CBSE said that the decision to arrive at the new policy has been taken following stakeholder consultations with government and private schools from across the country including the ones from remote rural areas and a majority of them have requested for the rationalisation of the syllabus, similar to last year in view of reduced time permitted for organising online classes.

"The board has also considered the concerns regarding differential availability of electronic gadgets, connectivity and effectiveness of online teaching and other socio-economic issues specially with respect to students from economically weaker section and those residing in far-flung areas of the country," Mr Emmanuel said.