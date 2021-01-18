'What Will Be Travel Arrangements For CBSE Board Exams 2021', Ask Students To Education Minister

'What Will Be Travel Arrangements For CBSE Board Exams 2021', Ask Students

Kendriya Vidyalaya students shared their queries with the Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal during an event hosted by Kendriya Vidyalaya, Andrews Ganj in New Delhi. They were majorly concerned about attempting the final exams during the COVID-19 pandemic and the reduced syllabus in CBSE Board exams 2021 for Classes 10,12.

The students had asked questions about the syllabus that has been omitted from CBSE board exams 2021. They feared that the next session would include the reduced syllabus. KV students also asked about the syllabus for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE 2021) and National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET 2021).

Here are some key questions asked by the students of Kendriya Vidyalaya in ‘Shiksha Samvad’ section.

Question: Will questions be asked from the reduced syllabus of CBSE be asked in competitive exams?

Education Minister: The students will only have to study the revised syllabus for their CBSE board exams and other exams based upon CBSE board syllabus 2021 such as (Joint Entrance Examination (JEE 2021) and National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET)). The questions will only be asked from that portion.

Question: We are afraid of travelling to the exam centres due to COVID-19. What should we do?

Education Minister: We have successfully conducted the NEET 2020 as well. Students need not to worry about the fears surrounding exams and must appear for their papers without any tension.

Question: When schools will reopen, would they continue holding online classes as well for students who are unable to attend the schools?

Education Minister: Both online and offline classes will be conducted as half the students will be allowed to attend the classes physically in the classroom while the rest of the students will attend online classes.

Question: We miss our friends and feel lonely and depressed. How can you help us in this matter?

Education Minister: "We have introduced 'Manodarpan' platform to help the students be improving their mental health. It was done to improve the mental status of students. Then Prime Minister Narendra Modi started Fit India for physical fitness. We have also provided professional counselling to the students.

Question: What is the importance of toys and hackathons in students’ lives?

Education Minister: India has created various toys which reflect our history, and culture. The new electronic toys may harm the kids mentally or sometimes physically as well. Toys must be based on cultural values and factual information.

Question: What is the impact of the National Education Policy in students’ lives?

Education Minister: The National Education Policy will combine the book knowledge with vocation training for school students. The vocational training will also be imparted to the students from Classes 5 onward.