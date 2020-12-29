CBSE Board Exams 2021: Students Highlight Difficulties Faced During Online Classes

CBSE Board exam students share their concerns

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ is set to declare the dates for Classes 10 and 12 CBSE board examination on December 31 at 6 pm during a live discussion on Twitter. This has come after several live discussions with students, parents and teachers on December 10, December 16, and December 22. The main area of concerns for the government and students were how to conduct the CBSE board examination during the on-going COVID-19 pandemic, syllabus reduction, situation of online classes and declaration of the examination dates. The students are finally relieved to know that the examination dates will be announced soon though they are still calling for postponement of the Board exams.

Mr Pokhriyal again posted an announcement about the upcoming live session on CBSE Board examinations 2021. He said, “Dear students & parents, II will announce the date of commencement for #CBSE board exams 2021 on December 31.Stay tuned”.

Dear students & parents!

I will announce the date of commencement for #CBSE board exams 2021 on Dec 31.

Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/jyN4dY2lT1 — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) December 29, 2020

Students are calling for postponement of Class 12 board examinations as one of them said, “Sir, please listen to students and parents.If the exams will not be postponed you can't even imagine what kind of problem will get created for students. None of the schools have been opened yet, no online classes on a daily basis. Imagine how we will give the exams”.

@DrRPNishank Sir, please listen to students & parents.If the exams will not be postponed you can't even imagine that what kind of problem will get created for students. None of the schools have been opened yet, no online classes on daily basis.Imagine how we will give the exams. — Rohit Sinha (@rohitsinhaRS19) December 29, 2020

Class 12 student Rajdeep Jaiswal said, “OK sir I request you don't postpone exam take as usual on Feb month because it is an excuse of some students that they don't understand on online classes but even if they give focus on them they easily understand the thing and am also a student of class11 .Don't postpone exam sir”

OK sir i request you don't postpone exam take as usual on Feb month because it is an excuse of some students that they don't understand on online classes but even if they give focus on them they easily understand the thing and am also a student of class11 .Don't postpone exam sir — Rajdeep Jaiswal (@Rajdeep18780076) December 29, 2020

Another student listed common problems being faced by Class 12 board exam candidates.

Retweet it as much as you can. Everyone should know. Share this image on twitter, Facebook, instagram, whatsapp. 🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/DUA99lzxOW — op (@An94917718) December 29, 2020

Listing the problem faced during online classes, one of the students said, “Online classes are worthless, students are taking online classes as fun. They have not done any practice for their exams. Online exams are completely done by cheating”.

Online classes are worthless, students are taking online classes as fun. They have not done any practice for their exams. Online exams are completely done by cheating. — Rajan Sethi (@RajanSe08498969) December 29, 2020

Earlier teachers had complained that students are getting tense and facing panic attacks due to uncertainty of Board examinations.