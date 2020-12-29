  • Home
  • CBSE Board Exams 2021: Students Highlight Difficulties Faced During Online Classes

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ is set to declare the dates for Classes 10 and 12 CBSE board examination on December 31 at 6 pm during a live discussion on Twitter.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Dec 29, 2020 8:24 pm IST | Source: Careers 360

CBSE Board exam students share their concerns
New Delhi:

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ is set to declare the dates for Classes 10 and 12 CBSE board examination on December 31 at 6 pm during a live discussion on Twitter. This has come after several live discussions with students, parents and teachers on December 10, December 16, and December 22. The main area of concerns for the government and students were how to conduct the CBSE board examination during the on-going COVID-19 pandemic, syllabus reduction, situation of online classes and declaration of the examination dates. The students are finally relieved to know that the examination dates will be announced soon though they are still calling for postponement of the Board exams.

Mr Pokhriyal again posted an announcement about the upcoming live session on CBSE Board examinations 2021. He said, “Dear students & parents, II will announce the date of commencement for #CBSE board exams 2021 on December 31.Stay tuned”.

Students are calling for postponement of Class 12 board examinations as one of them said, “Sir, please listen to students and parents.If the exams will not be postponed you can't even imagine what kind of problem will get created for students. None of the schools have been opened yet, no online classes on a daily basis. Imagine how we will give the exams”.

Class 12 student Rajdeep Jaiswal said, “OK sir I request you don't postpone exam take as usual on Feb month because it is an excuse of some students that they don't understand on online classes but even if they give focus on them they easily understand the thing and am also a student of class11 .Don't postpone exam sir”

Another student listed common problems being faced by Class 12 board exam candidates.

Listing the problem faced during online classes, one of the students said, “Online classes are worthless, students are taking online classes as fun. They have not done any practice for their exams. Online exams are completely done by cheating”.

Earlier teachers had complained that students are getting tense and facing panic attacks due to uncertainty of Board examinations.

Click here for more Education News
