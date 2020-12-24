CBSE Board Exams 2021: Students Face Stress, Anxiety; Government Offers Online Counsellors

Education Ministry offers online counsellors for school students

The Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ had stressed upon the need of mental health among the students especially those appearing for their respective final examinations in 2021 including the CBSE Board exams 2021 for Classes 10 and 12. Mr Pokhriyal had mentioned in his last live discussion with the school teachers on Twitter on December 22 that the CBSE Board examinations will not be held in February giving some sort of relief to students, teachers and parents who have still not received the CBSE Board exams 2021 datesheet.

While talking about the upcoming board exams, the Education Minister said that the dates “will be announced soon”. During the same session, he also mentioned an initiative by the Union Government to uplift the mental health of the students via their programme named ‘Manodarpan’ aiming at providing professional help to students who are facing any form of stress, tension or anxiety.

The Education Minister shared details about the ‘Manodarpan’ initiative as he said, “Students if you are feeling helpless, scared, or worried, you don’t have to suffer in silence. We are here to help you. Reach out to a counsellor today using our toll-free national helpline number-- 8448440632”.

CBSE Board 2021 aspirants and state board aspirants have been constantly sharing their problems and tensions with the Union Education Minister using #EducationMinisterGoesLive regarding the uncertainty of board exams schedule.

One of the state board aspirants said, “The students are very much worried about the exam, so request that the board dates of all boards, including Uttar Pradesh board, should be announced soon.”

Another Board 2021 aspirant lauded the government’s effort and said, “Great step you are taking out there. I am pretty sure that it would work out and give those children a chance to live a better life”.

A Class 10 Board 2021 aspirant requested the government to share the dates for board examinations, “Sir, just declare the dates for Class 10 board examinations then we will not have any tension”.

A Board 2021 student said they do not need professional mental help as they just want the final datesheet for examinations. “We do not need to seek help from a counsellor, please postpone the examination till May 2021 and share the final datesheet. We all will become fine”.

Another student requested Mr Pokhriyal to announce the board exam dates before Christmas and give multiple attempts for NEET 2021 as she said, “ Conduct NEET Twice, offline, once in mid-April and once in Mid-May. Conduct Boards in April. Please announce the dates before Christmas at least. Don't add to our stress and anxiety”.

During the December 22 webinar, the Education Minister had confirmed that the CBSE board examinations 2021 will be held in offline mode considering the lack of internet access, especially in the rural areas.