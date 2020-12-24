CBSE Pre Board Exams 2021: Check Preparation Tips, Sample Papers

  • Home
CBSE Pre Board Exams 2021: To accustom the students with the upcoming 2021 exams, the board has also released CBSE Class 10 and CBSE Class 12 subject-wise sample papers and their associated marking schemes.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Dec 24, 2020 4:04 pm IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

The schools affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) have started conducting the CBSE pre board exams 2021. With the education board reducing the syllabus of the CBSE Class 10 and CBSE Class 12 exams as a one-time measure due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, students taking the upcoming CBSE 2021 exams must be on their last lag of preparation.

While some schools have conducted their first CBSE pre-board exams online, several others have opted for an offline exam.

The CBSE board earlier announced that the upcoming 2021 board exams will be held offline and alternative modes for practical exams will be taken into consideration. On December 22 as well, while addressing the teachers in a live session, the Education Minister also announced that the upcoming CBSE board exams will be conducted in an offline mode.

To accustom the students with the upcoming 2021 exams, the board has also released CBSE Class 10 and CBSE Class 12 subject-wise sample papers and their associated marking schemes. Students can check the official website of CBSE -- cbseacademic.nic.in and download the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 subject-wise sample papers link.

Preparation Tips For CBSE Pre Board Exams 2021

  • Students taking the upcoming CBSE Class 10 board exams this year must try solving the previous year sample papers of subjects including Social Science, Basic Mathematics and Standard Mathematics.

  • Go through the exam pattern of CBSE 2021 board exams and marking schemes to ensure that no section or topic is left out

  • Remain focussed and try to stay calm and relaxed

  • Eat healthy

CBSE Board Exam 2021 CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021 CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021
