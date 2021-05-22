Board Exams 2021: Rajnath Singh will meet the Group of Ministers and all State Education Ministers tomorrow

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will meet the Group of Ministers and all State Education Ministers tomorrow to discuss board exams 2021. The GoM is expected to take a decision on the conduction of the CBSE Class 12 exam after discussing the COVID situation with states education ministers.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to chair a meeting with Group of Ministers (GOM) and all State Education Ministers on upcoming Board Examination tomorrow pic.twitter.com/eJ9nI1PgpQ — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2021

For past few weeks, in the wake increasing COVID-19 cases across the country, students and parents have been demanding for the cancellation of the CBSE Class 12 board exams, stating that the offline exams amidst the pandemic will be dangerous for the students and their families.

The CBSE Board exams 2021 for Class 10 and Class 12 students were scheduled to begin on May 4, however, the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic had forced the authorities to announce the cancellation of Class 10 Board exams. The Board had then postponed Class 12 board exams and said that a decision will be taken by June 1 after reviwing the COVID situation in the country.

The CBSE has not issued any final decision regarding the cancellation or further postponement of the CBSE Class 12 board exams 2021 yet.