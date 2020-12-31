CBSE Board Exams 2021: Class 12 Practical Exams To Begin From March 1

  • Home
Classes 10 and 12 Board Examinations will be held from May 4, 2021, to June 10, 2021, and results of Classes 10 and 12 Board Exams will be declared by July 15, 2021. He further informed that practical exams of Class 12 will commence from March 1, 2021.

Education | Edited by Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Dec 31, 2020 6:40 pm IST

New Delhi:

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ today announced the dates of CBSE Board examinations 2021. Mr Pokhriyal informed that Classes 10 and 12 Board Examinations will be held from May 4, 2021, to June 10, 2021, and results of Classes 10 and 12 Board Exams will be declared by July 15, 2021. He further informed that practical exams of Class 12 will commence from March 1, 2021.

Mr Pokhriyal said that students, teachers and schools are facing an unprecedented and uncertain situation due to the Covid-19 pandemic but teachers have worked tirelessly to ensure that students do not face any difficulty in their studies.

He also appreciated the teachers for working hard and for adopting new techniques and methods of teaching. He highlighted that the Government has also taken various steps to provide a platform and content for learning through the digital medium.

Mr Pokhriyal said that the decision on the CBSE dates has been taken after considering the suggestions given by students, teachers and parents.

