CBSE Board Exams 2021: PIB Refutes Fake Notice On Passing Marks

Amid the various announcements related to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Boards examinations 2021 being made by the Education Ministry, there are certain fake exam-related claims circulated online. Recently, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) fact-checker refuted a claim related to the passing marks in the CBSE Board exams.

As per the claim, the Classes 10 and 12 students had to score only 23 percent to qualify the exam instead of the usual 33 percent. The PIB has debunked this claim and clarified that no such change has been made to the CBSE board exam rules.

PIB took to its official Twitter account to clarify that this claim is fake and has informed the authorities about the same. PIB said that, “Claim: In a post on social media, it is being claimed that the passing marks in board exams 2021 for Classes 10 and 12 have been reduced from 33 percent to 23 percent. PIB fact check: This claim is fake, the Education Minister has made no such announcement”.

दावा:- सोशल मीडिया पर एक पोस्ट में दावा किया जा रहा है कि 10वीं और 12वीं की 2021, बोर्ड परीक्षा में अब पास होने के लिए 33 प्रतिशत अंक को घटाकर 23 प्रतिशत कर दिया गया है।#PIBFactCheck:- यह दावा फर्जी है। @EduMinOfIndia ने ऐसी कोई घोषणा नहीं की है। pic.twitter.com/Tp5bnqTBdi — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) January 19, 2021

PIB has been refuting claims related to exams and school opening and closing dates on its social media platform. Earlier it debunked a claim about the reclosing of the schools and colleges across the country. As per the claim it was said that “10 minutes before, the Home Ministry took a huge decision to again close down the schools and colleges”. Though, PIB clarified on its Twitter account that this claim is fake and students just only follow the information shared on the official website of the Education Ministry.

The CBSE exams 2021 will begin on May 4 for Classes 10 and 12. The CBSE datesheet is expected to be released soon. The schools have been allowed to conduct their board exam practicals from March onward.