CBSE Board Exams 2021: Important Developments Made Till Now

The Union Government had announced dates for CBSE Board exams 2021 on social media. The schools have been allowed to conduct the practical exams on their own starting from March 1 while the theory papers will be from May 4 to June 10, 2021. The Education Minister had announced a deduction in the exam syllabus by 30 percent while stating that the topics to be included will be informed directly to the school authorities. The CBSE board exam results will be declared by July 15.

Read More: Board Exam Date 2021 Live Updates- CBSE, ICSE, State Boards Timetable For Classes 10, 12

Students run petition for cancelling CBSE board exams

Various students had signed a petition on a website named change.org asking the government to cancel the CBSE board exams 2021. The signatories have cited problems such as inefficient online classes and lack of resources to prepare for the exams and requested to cancel the exams. The petition also says delaying the upcoming 2021 Board exams will also add unnecessary pressure on the students and hamper the normal flow of the academic year.

Even though many students have signed the petition, the Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ has made it clear that the government will neither postpone the board exams any further nor cancel them.

New CBSE Board Exam pattern

The CBSE had announced changes to the Board exam pattern on its official website cbse.nic.in. It has introduced more number of Multiple Choice questions (MCQs) apart from the subjective questions. The weightage for MCQs has been increased by 10 percent.

The board exams will be conducted in pen-and-paper mode after several students had requested the same citing lack of resources for online exams.

Pre-Boards 2021

Delhi announced the dates for pre-board exams to be conducted by the state schools. While the schools will reopen for Classes 10 and 12 from January 18, the pre-boards will tentatively be held for Class 10 from April 1 to 15 and for Class 12 from March 20 to April 15, 2021. The Delhi High Court had earlier dismissed a plea by parents to cancel the board exams.

A separate parliamentary panel had suggested that the CBSE must give a big question bank to students to help them prepare for the exams while the final papers must be set on the basis of those questions.

CBSE sample papers, paper pattern

CBSE had earlier released the sample papers for Class 10 and Class 12 and marking scheme for different subjects on its official website cbse.nic.in. The sample papers are based on the reduced syllabus and inclusion of more multiple-choice questions. Class 12 sample papers are released separately for each stream- Arts, Commerce and Science.

Important CBSE board announcements yet to be made

The CBSE is yet to declare final datesheets for Classes 10 and 12. The board exam aspirants have been requesting the same to the Education Minister.

CBSE Admit cards 2021 have also not been released yet and are expected to be out on the official website before the beginning of the theory papers in May.