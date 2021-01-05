CBSE Board Exams 2021: How Are States Preparing For Upcoming Exams

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Board examinations 2021 have undergone several changes including postponement of exams, reduction in the syllabus, changes in exam pattern and marking scheme to compensate for the lost classes due to COVID-19 pandemic. While the CBSE board exams 2021(theoretical) are set to begin on May 4, there is no definite CBSE date sheet for the practical exams as the Union Government has asked the schools to conduct practicals from March 1 onward till the beginning of the theory papers as per their rationale. Therefore, for the smooth conduct of the examinations, the state governments and their respective education departments have been discussing and forming policies to organise offline CBSE board exams 2021 in line with the COVID-19 protocols.

After the declaration of CBSE board exams dates, various states have decided to reopen their schools to conduct physical classes for students and complete the leftover syllabus and hold the practical classes. Even though the CBSE board exam syllabus has been reduced by 30 percent, students have to still get hands-on practical training.

States reopening schools for physical classes

Various states have already reopened their schools and started conducting the physical classes. States including Arunachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar, Puducherry, Kerala, Karnataka and Assam have reopened a majority of state-owned schools especially for the students of Classes 10 and 12 who will be facing the board exams 2021. While Tamil Nadu and Mumbai have announced to reopen schools after holding discussion with parents and teachers. Madhya Pradesh had earlier cancelled the winter vacations for schools from December 26 to December 31, 2020 to prepare the students for both CBSE board exams and final exams.

Pre-board exams

The schools have been mulling over conducting multiple pre-board exams until May to help students prepare for the final CBSE and state board examinations. While some schools have already conducted pre-board exams others have still not released the pre-board exams date sheets. The pre-board exams are being conducted both online and offline. Schools in Delhi are restricting to online exams while those in Gurgaon, Ghaziabad and Noida are opting for exams in blended mode.

Pallavi Upadhyaya, Principal, DPS-RNE Ghaziabad said the school has conducted online exams for pre-boards but is also planning to hold physical exams in January. Rashmi Biswal, principal, DAV Public School, Pushpanjali Vihar, said "Most board exams are of 80 marks so we want to give students the practice of writing the whole exam and to make the experience simpler for them we have decided to divide each paper into two parts, so students can write and submit both parts in one day with an interval in between, or on two separate days”.

Announcement of state board exams

West Bengal has done away with the final examinations for Classes 6 to 9 and given these students automatic promotion. It has released the date sheets for Classes 10 and 12 stating the exams to begin on June 1 and 15 respectively. Bihar postponed its state board exams for Class 12 to February 1. Assam and Odisha will be holding state board exams from May onward. Maharashtra is expecting to conduct HSC and SSC exams in May.

Sample papers and marking scheme

CBSE had released sample papers for Class 10 and Class 12 along with the marking scheme to help students prepare for the exams. The states have also released separate sample papers for their respective state board exams. Odisha, and Bihar released their sample papers on the official website.