CBSE Board Exams 2021: Education Minister Asks Students To Share Views

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ asked the students to give their opinions about the schedule, mode and syllabus of the examination if the COVID-19 situation persists next year.

Source: Careers 360

CBSE Board Exams 2021: Education Minister Asks Students To Share Views
Education Minister asks students to share their views
New Delhi:

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ invited suggestions for CBSE Board Examinations 2021 before his third live session this month on December 22 at 4 pm. He asked the students to give their opinions about the schedule, mode and syllabus of the examination if the COVID-19 situation persists next year. The datesheet for the Board Exams 2021 expected to be held in March is still not released.

Mr Pokhriyal said, “Students must tell what we should do if the situation normalises. I request you to share your views on new steps taken on Twitter” with respect to the Class 10 and Class 12 Board exams 2021.

He also lauded teachers for going beyond the call of duty to teach students as he said, “teachers travelled miles on their personal vehicles to teach students during this time” .

“Many teachers have highlighted their vision towards teaching during this time”, Mr Pokhriyal added.

The recent video message of Mr Pokhriyal evoked reactions from the CBSE Board exam aspirants.

One of the Twitter users complained about the syllabus, “Schools are not supporting and the December syllabus is not completed. You people are depressing students. Schools are not opening and asking for a full year fee can't find a way. You should send a notice to school about the fee that should be taken in limit”.

Another user asked for the CBSE date sheet as he said, “Will you do anything for the students? You can’t even give us the exam datesheet, what will we do if you release the datesheet a day before the exams, when other state boards have delayed the exams, why can’t you?”

Twitter user named Yashica said, “High time for you to tell us the dates of our exams and it's a high request from our side no MCQ must be there it will take even more time for us and after our 12th we have to give other competitive exams so please consider that also “.

While talking of the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP 2020), Mr Pokhriyal said that various countries want to adopt the policy in their countries as well.

