CBSE Class 10 and 12 Exam dates to be announced soon

The datesheets for CBSE Classes 10 and 12 Board examinations will be released during the live session of the Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ at 6 pm today on his official Twitter handle. He is expected to announce the dates for board examinations, the process of conducting the examinations with respect to the COVID-19 protocols and date of Board exams admit cards 2021. Students of Classes 10 and 12 who are going to appear for the CBSE board exams 2021 can also refer to the official CBSE website cbse.nic.in to know more about the examinations.

Separate datesheets will be announced for Classes 10 and 12.

Mr Pokhriyal had sent out a reminder for the live declaration of CBSE Board exams datesheets as he said, “ Dear students & parents, I will announce the date of commencement for CBSE board exams 2021 today at 6 PM”.

Dear students & parents!

I will announce the date of commencement for #CBSE board exams 2021 today at 6 PM. pic.twitter.com/2jKEM6BMSf — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) December 31, 2020

CBSE has already released sample question papers and marking schemes for different subjects of Class 10 and Class 12 board exams.

Students, parents and teachers have been asking about the CBSE board exams datesheet for a long time while seeking clarity over the same as the expected dates are approaching. Various students have also been said to be dealing with anxiety and stress due to uncertainty of the CBSE boards.

In the previous years, CBSE has been releasing the Board exams datesheets in December though this year, due to the ongoing pandemic, no clarity has been given about the mode of examinations, whether written or practical.

Many CBSE aspirants have requested to do away with the practical exams as not a single class for the same had been held the entire year. Few of them also suggested taking assignments and projects and marking them on the basis of it. Various engineering and medical entrance examination JEE Main 2021 and NEET 2021 aspirants have been worried if the CBSE dates would clash with their entrance exams.

CBSE board examination candidates had earlier requested for offline examinations as they had been facing problems during the online classes. The government had then assured that the exams will be conducted in pen-and-paper-mode.