CBSE Board Exams 2021: Classes 10, 12 Private Candidates Application Date Extended

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended the application submission dates for private students of CBSE Classes 10 and 12. Students can apply online and make corrections in the earlier submitted applications online on cbse.nic.in.

Students can fill fresh application forms, and submit it by December 9, 2020. Those who wish to make corrections in already submitted forms can do so, from December 10 to December 14, 2020.

Earlier, the last date to submit the application form for private students was November 11, 2020 (with normal fees) and November 21, 2020 (with late fees).

The following decision has been taken as many students had requested the Board to extend the deadline to submit applications.

CBSE has still not released a final datesheet for Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations, making the students anxious.