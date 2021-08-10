CBSE Board Exams 2021: Class 10, 12 Offline Date Sheets Releasing Today

CBSE Class 10th, 12th offline date sheet for improvement, compartment exams will be released today

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the date sheet for Board Exams 2021 today, August 10, 2021. CBSE will release the offline time table for improvement, compartment, private and patrachar exams for all the students on the official site of CBSE on cbse.nic.in. Class 10th, 12th Improvement, Compartment exams are slated to begin from August 16.

CBSE and the Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) have informed the Supreme Court about the schedule for their improvement, compartment, private and patrachar examinations on August 9. A bench comprising Justices AM Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari was hearing a writ petition filed by the Association of Private Schools of Uttar Pradesh.

As per the schedule submitted by CBSE in Supreme Court, CBSE Portal will be opened for students for registration on August 10 and a circular will be issued to declare the date sheet for exams.

The exams will commence on August 15 and the last paper will be on September 15. The results will be declared on September 30.

CISCE board exams will commence on August 16 and the results for the improvement exams will be announced around September 20, 2021.

"In light of this assurance given by two Boards, nothing more needs to be done regarding the apprehension of the petitioners and similarly placed persons about the uncertainty in conducting examinations and declaration of results thereof by the respective boards", the bench observed according to Livelaw.