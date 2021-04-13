Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has asked Centre to consider cancelling CBSE Board exams 2021

In light of rising COVID-19 cases across the nation, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has requested the Centre to consider cancelling CBSE Board exams. “Six lakh children in Delhi are going to write CBSE exams. Nearly one lakh teachers will be a part of it. These can become major hotspots leading to the large-scale spreading of Corona. Children's lives and health is very important to us. I request Centre to cancel CBSE exams,” Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said.