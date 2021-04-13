  • Home
Delhi Chief Minister Urges Centre To Cancel CBSE Exams

CBSE Board Exams 2021: In light of rising COVID-19 cases across the nation, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has requested the Centre to consider cancelling CBSE Board exams.

Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Apr 13, 2021 12:21 pm IST

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has asked Centre to consider cancelling CBSE Board exams 2021
New Delhi:

In light of rising COVID-19 cases across the nation, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has requested the Centre to consider cancelling CBSE Board exams. “Six lakh children in Delhi are going to write CBSE exams. Nearly one lakh teachers will be a part of it. These can become major hotspots leading to the large-scale spreading of Corona. Children's lives and health is very important to us. I request Centre to cancel CBSE exams,” Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said.

