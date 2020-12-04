CBSE Board Exams 2021: Anxious Students Ask Officials To Make A Decision Soon

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is yet to release the CBSE Board exam dates for Class 10 and Class 12 to be held next year. In one of its latest announcements, the CBSE officials said that the exams can be held in written mode though no final decision has been taken yet. For the same, students have been raising queries on various social media platforms.

To address students’ concerns, the Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal is scheduled to host a live discussion with students, and parents on December 10. The minister shared #EducationMinisterGoesLive on Twitter forming a common online platform for students, teachers, parents, and officials to discuss the upcoming CBSE Board, and other competitive examinations.

Students have been asking several questions related to the CBSE exams dates, schedule, syllabus, CBSE datesheet and online mode of tests.

According to the CBSE curriculum, Class 12 students are often required to submit annual projects, which is evaluated in their final CBSE board examinations. For the same, multiple meetings are required with the mentor, and a viva session is held to examine students’ work. Though, due to online classes, the same has not been possible this year.

A Twitter user writes, “Sir Project work for class12 should be cancelled and the time saved should be given to physical classes. Sir we need at least 3 months of offline classes to be well prepared for CBSE Exams”.

#EducationMinisterGoesLive Sir Project work for class12 should be cancelled and the time saved should be given to physical classes. Sir we need atleast 3months of offline classes to be well prepared for CBSE Exams. @DrRPNishank @cbseindia29 — Sambhav Aggarwal (@SambhavAggarw12) December 4, 2020

Further, no practical classes were held for senior secondary students this year due to the pandemic, hence students are complaining of not being equipped with practical knowledge.

Another Twitter user complained about practical exams, for which they did not receive proper training.

“We don't know what to do in practical how we are supposed to do it, cancel practical exams as well as boards. U cannot perform it on the spot,” the user said.

We don't know what to do in practical how we are supposed to do it cancel practical exam as well as boards. U cannot perform it on the spot why don't you understand sir ! #postponepracticle #EducationMinisterGoesLive @DrRPNishank @DrRPNishank @DrRPNishank — Oreo (@Oreo51576071) December 4, 2020

Students have also been facing difficulties in online classes, due to poor internet connectivity.

“It is the condition of our online Accountancy class 12th. How we can prepare for our exams like this. It is my humble request to the education minister and CBSE to please postpone the exams till May or June so we can prepare for exams”, a user wrote while complaining about the online classes.

#EducationMinisterGoesLive It is the condition of our online class of Accountancy class 12th. How we can prepare for our exams like this. It is my humble request to education minister and Cbse to please postpone the exams till May or June so we can prepare for exams.@cbseindia29 pic.twitter.com/FfIUsxFPyf — Karan (@Karan69324374) December 3, 2020

CBSE Board Exam 2021: What Happened So Far

CBSE Secretary Anurag Tripathi said in November, that the board exams will be held in 2021 and dates will be announced soon.

Soon after, media reports claimed that the tentative schedule for exams is released, and as per it Class 12 board practical exams will be held between January 1 and February 8, 2021. Though, CBSE refuted such claims.

CBSE released sample papers, and marking scheme for the upcoming exams on their official website.

Earlier on November 26, Mr Pokhriyal had held a high-level meeting with officials. He directed the head of National Testing Agency (NTA) to review the academic situation in state and central education boards before finalising the syllabus for entrance exams.