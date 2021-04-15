CBSE Class 10 exams cancelled, results will be declared on the basis of an objective criterion

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday, April 14, deferred the upcoming board exams 2021 for the students of Class 12 and cancelled for those in Class 10. While the Class 12 exams are expected to be conducted after June 1, students of Class 10 have been wondering on what basis CBSE will evaluate them.

The Education Ministry said in a statement that the results of Class 10 will be prepared on the basis of an ‘objective criterion’ to be developed by the Board.

The decision to cancel and postpone exams was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday. Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, Cabinet Secretary, School and Higher Education Secretaries and other top officials also attended the meeting.

What Is ‘Objective Criterion’?

Explaining the “objective criterion”, Mr Pokhriyal said, CBSE will develop a system to promote Class 10 students to the next class. The system will use internal assessments and practical exam marks. However, CBSE has so far not announced any scheme for evaluation of Class 10 students.

Students will also be provided with an opportunity to take the exams in cases they are not satisfied with the marks obtained through ‘objective criterion’. “A candidate who is not satisfied with the marks allocated to him/her on this basis will be given an opportunity to sit in an exam as and when the conditions are conducive to hold the exams,” the official statement released on Wednesday said.

The board scheduled the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board exams from May 4. While Class 10 exams would have continued till June 7, Class 12 would have ended on June 14. According to official data, as many as 21,50,761 students were scheduled to appear for the upcoming Class 10 CBSE board exams while 14,30,243 students are supposed to take the Class 12 exams.