CBSE Board Exam Dates For Remaining Subjects Not Today

CBSE has postponed releasing date sheet for remaining board papers

CBSE has postpone declaration of board exam date sheet for remaining papers. HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' tweeted that CBSE needs to consider some additional technical aspects before finalizing the exam dates and hence the date sheet will not be released today at 5 pm. Instead, CBSE exam dates will now be announced on May 18.

#CBSE is taking into consideration some additional technical aspects before finalizing the datesheets of the board exams of classses 10th and 12th, due to which, the datesheets will now be released by Monday i.e. 18-05-2020. Inconvenience caused is sincerely regretted. — Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) May 16, 2020

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' earlier in the day announced on Twitter that CBSE exam date sheet will be released today at 5 pm.

While CBSE had, on May 8, announced that board exams for selected remaining papers would be held between July 1 and July 15, however subject-wise date sheet was not released.

The board exam for remaining subjects will be held only for class 12 students. For class 10 students the exam will be held only for students in North East Delhi who could not appear for exam in six subjects due to Delhi violence. Class 12 students in North East Delhi will also be given a chance to appear for subjects they had to miss.

Meanwhile, during a webinar held with teachers from across the country, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal had said that evaluation process for CBSE answer sheet has begun and shall be completed within 50 days. The evaluation for remaining papers will also be concluded swiftly. Tentative date for CBSE board exam results is in August.

CBSE had to postpone examination for total 81 subjects after the spread of coronavirus pandemic. With the announcement of lockdown extension, the board on April 1 released a notice stating that it will hold examination only for such subjects which are essential from the point of view of college admissions. For class 10 all remaining papers were cancelled except for the ones scheduled for North East Delhi students.