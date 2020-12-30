CBSE Board Exam 2021 Dates To Be Announced Tomorrow; What Students Are Asking

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will announce the upcoming CBSE 2021 board exam dates tomorrow, at 6 pm, on his official Twitter account. Students will be able to access and download the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 and Class 12 upcoming board exam dates from the official website -- cbse.nic.in. A large number of Twitter users claiming to be CBSE Class 10 and CBSE Class 12 students want the exam postponed. Some others have argued their CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 syllabi are yet to be completed and that online classes are not helping them.

A group of students also want the upcoming 2021 board exams to be scrapped altogether and they be promoted on the basis of internal marks. While several others have been asking for scrapping the CBSE 2021 practical exams.

CBSE Dates Tomorrow: What Students Are Asking

A Twitter user said: “Sir please postpone the board exams till june so that we can prepare in a better way as the offline classes are slowly starting and we have not understood anything from online http://classes.Do consider our requests sir! thank you!”

Another user claiming to be student said: “Promote 10class students by there internal marks Couz 10 results is for only to get admission collages /or school so it's not important as students life pls Sir.”

“Sir please postpone the exam till June. Our online classes are not sufficient . We face many problems and we need minimum 5 months for preparation. Please sir , make a datesheet in the favour of students . Majority of students want to postpone the exam till June,” another student said.

Another student said: “Dr RP Nishank sir, before the boards examination you have to firstly start the offline classes in the school with full facilities. This may be easy for our preparation for boards, we need to cover the syllabus n plss cancel the practical examination .

Every year, CBSE conducts Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations in the months of February and March and release the date sheets in November. However, this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the release of CBSE Board exam time table has been delayed. The Education Minister in a live discussion with teachers on December 22 said that the upcoming 2021 CBSE board exams will be conducted after February and in offline mode.