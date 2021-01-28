  • Home
CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2021 Date Sheet Releasing On February 2: Where And How To Check

CBSE board exam date sheet 2021 for Class 10 and Class 12 will be released on February 2 at cbse.gov.in.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jan 28, 2021 3:43 pm IST | Source: Careers360

Image credit: Shutterstock

CBSE Date Sheet 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release Class 10 and 12 board exam date sheet on February 2, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ said today. Earlier, Mr Pokhriyal announced that the exams will be held from May 4 to June 10. When released, the date sheets will be available on the official website, cbse.gov.in. CBSE date sheet, apart from exam dates, will contain important instructions for candidates to be followed during board exams. Live updates

When released, candidates will be able to download the date sheet from the official website. Follow the steps mentioned here:

CBSE Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2021: How To Download

Go to the official website – cbse.gov.in

Click on new website

Click on the date sheet link under the latest updates section

Select your class

Download the PDF date sheet

Mr Pokhriyal announced CBSE board exam dates during an interactive session with CBSE teachers. On December 31, the minister announced when the exams will be held.

This year, CBSE board exams will be held based on a reduced syllabus. CBSE had previously decided to slash syllabi of Classes 9 to 12 by 30%, keeping in view the academic loss caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

