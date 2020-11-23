  • Home
CBSE Board Exam 2021 Dates Not Announced Yet: Official

CBSE Board Exam 2021 Dates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has not announced dates for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams yet, a board official confirmed it to NDTV.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Nov 23, 2020 4:33 pm IST

Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Quashing claims regarding the release of CBSE board exam 2021 schedule, a CBSE official today confirmed that it is yet to decide on board exam dates for next year. Several media reports have claimed that CBSE has released a tentative schedule for the Class 12 board practical exams.

“We have not declared any dates yet,” the CBSE official said.

The reports have also mentioned that the board has released Standard operating procedures (SOPs) on how the practical exams will be held. The official also denied the release of any official circular.

Read || CBSE Board Exam 2021 Date To Be Announced Soon: Official

On Friday, CBSE secretary Anurag Tripathi confirmed that it will conduct the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams “for sure” and a schedule will be announced “very soon”.

"The board exams will happen for sure and a schedule will be announced very soon. The CBSE is making plans and will soon reveal how it will do test assessments," Mr Tripathi said.

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, many students on social media have demanded for a postponement of the board exams.

Mr Tripathi, however, did not comment if the exams will be held in February-March as per schedule or will be postponed.

"During March-April we were flummoxed as to how to move forward, but our schools and teachers rose to the occasion and transformed, trained themselves in using new technology for teaching purposes and within a few months conducting online classes using different apps became normal," Mr Tripathi said.

Last year, dates for Class 10 and Class 12 were announced in January and the exams were held in February-march. The schedule will be available on CBSE’s official website, cbse.nic.in, as and when released.

